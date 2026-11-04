American House And Coro Health Partner To Bring Therapeutic Music And Spiritual Support To Senior Living Residents

Coro Health Sound of Healthcare

MusicFirst, FaithFirst, CARE Radio, Sing-Along

MusicFirstTM, FaithFirstTM, and Coro Health's entertainment library come to American House communities across four regions

- Amy Wallace, Corporate Director of Life Enrichment for American House.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coro Health and American House, one of the nation's 25 largest senior housing operators, today announced a partnership bringing therapeutic music, entertainment and spiritual support to residents across American House communities.

American House will integrate Coro Health's MusicFirst TM and FaithFirstTM into the resident experience, giving team members access to personalized music and faith-based content that can be incorporated throughout the day, from dining and Life Enrichment programming to quiet, one-on-one moments. Residents will also have access to Coro Health's entertainment library, including sing-alongs, old-time radio, audiobooks and Couch Concerts.

The partnership builds on American House's commitment to enriching the lives of residents through meaningful experiences, connection and whole-person well-being. Coro Health provides another resource to support the mind, body and spirit while creating opportunities for joy, comfort, engagement and connection.

“Excellence is one of our core values, and it means continually looking for new and meaningful ways to enrich the resident experience,” said Amy Wallace, Corporate Director of Life Enrichment for American House.“Bringing Coro Health's music, entertainment and spiritual resources to our communities gives us a way to foster joy, connection and well-being.”

“American House is a leader in senior living. They have shown real dedication and enthusiasm for the power of music and spiritual support,” said David Schofman, Founder of Coro Health.“Their team believes in engaging experiences and personalized support for every resident. We are thrilled to have them in the Coro Health family.”

What Residents Will Have Access To:

MusicFirstTM: A music library spanning eight decades, built for both group and individual listening. Its patented Music Prescription BuilderTM creates therapeutic music programs for dining, social events, activities and individualized listening experiences.

FaithFirstTM: More than 1,000 hours of spiritual content across seven faith traditions, including sermons, prayers, meditations, education and sacred texts.

CARE Radio: More than 50 genre-based stations with no commercials or DJ interruptions, featuring iconic artists across generations.

Senior Sing-Along: More than 1,500 karaoke-style songs selected for older adults, designed to support memory, breathing, mood and social connection.

Old-Time Radio Shows: Comedy, drama, mystery and westerns from the golden age of radio.

Audiobooks: Fairy tales, short stories, poetry and science fiction, ready to play for a calm moment or shared conversation.

Couch Concerts: Performances by independent artists featuring iconic songs that spark memories and bring residents together.

About Coro Health

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coro Health is a leading provider of music and faith streaming services built for healthcare. Its fully licensed, commercial-free, cloud-based platform offers unlimited use across senior living, memory care, home health and hospice settings as well as seamless integration into commercial applications. Coro Health's flagship product, MusicFirstTM, features the Music Prescription BuilderTM, developed by music therapists, designers and neuroscientists to create personalized music programs based on therapeutic goals.

Learn more at Coro Health's website –

About American House

American House, one of the nation's 25 largest senior housing operators, has delivered exceptional senior living experiences for nearly 50 years. With more than 80 properties operating or under development across the Midwest, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the company offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services focused on quality, hospitality and resident well-being.

Learn more at AmericanHouse or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.



David Schofman

Coro Health

+1 5127109861

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Coro Health - The Sound of Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American House and Coro Health Partner to Bring Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support to Senior Living Residents News Provided By Coro Health November 05, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.