Bright Pattern Featured On GSA UK's Sourcingtv: AI, Data Sovereignty And The Future Of Global Customer Experience

- Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development for Middle East and AfricaSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Pattern, a global leader of AI-first, 100% native, omnichannel contact center software, announced that Bright Pattern was recently featured in a new GSA UK SourcingTV interview examining the transformation of the global customer experience (CX) industry.In the wide-ranging interview, Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development for Middle East and Africa, discusses the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence in customer service, growing concerns about data sovereignty, and the opportunities for AI-powered real-time language translation to fundamentally reshape global customer support operations.AI Agent Assist: Empowering Human Agents, Not Replacing ThemBeyond customer-facing AI Virtual Agents, Cavelier identifies AI Agent Assist and Copilot technologies as particularly valuable. These capabilities can support human agents in real time by searching enterprise knowledge bases, retrieving relevant information, and providing contextual recommendations during customer interactions.Rather than envisioning a future in which AI eliminates human interaction, Cavelier sees significant value in combining AI capabilities with human expertise. "Human interaction still provides value that technology can't fully replicate," he observes.This perspective aligns with Bright Pattern's approach to customer experience, which brings together AI-powered automation, human agents, and workforce management in a single, natively integrated omnichannel platform.Data Sovereignty Is Reshaping Contact Center Deployment DecisionsAnother major theme of the interview is the growing importance of data sovereignty, including the Middle East, where organizations face stringent requirements governing the storage and processing of sensitive customer information.Cavelier highlights how government agencies and enterprises in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates increasingly scrutinize not only where customer records and call recordings are stored, but also where AI processing occurs."That's why it's important for us to offer local deployment of both customer service platforms and AI technology, helping customers comply with regulations and maintain control over their data," Cavelier explains.Bright Pattern differentiates itself by offering the same AI-first, 100% native contact center software across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises deployments. This flexibility enables organizations to select the infrastructure environment that best meets their business, security, and data residency requirements without sacrificing the benefits of modern omnichannel customer engagement.Bright Pattern: Bringing Together AI Innovation, Human Expertise and Deployment FlexibilityThroughout the interview, Cavelier reinforces the importance of practical innovation that delivers measurable improvements in customer experience.With a global partner ecosystem and deployments across multiple continents, Bright Pattern combines decades of contact center industry experience with a modern, AI-first platform designed to address the evolving requirements of enterprises, government agencies, and BPO providers.As the customer experience industry continues to evolve, Bright Pattern is focused on enabling organizations to adopt AI while preserving the human expertise, operational control, and deployment flexibility essential to their business.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-first omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 38 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit .ABOUT GSA UKThe Global Sourcing Association is a social enterprise striving to make a difference and promote positive change across the technology and business services industry. Trusted by sourcing professionals for 35 years, the GSA is the consistent voice for the future of the industry and the professionals working within it; promoting sustainable and ethical sourcing to create a positive future for our businesses and our shared planet.

Chris Wong

Bright Pattern

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Bright Pattern Featured on GSA UK's SourcingTV: AI, Data Sovereignty and the Future of Global Customer Experience News Provided By Bright Pattern November 05, 2026, 00:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry...



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