Bookstone Publishers Expands All-In-One US Self-Publishing And Ghostwriting Infrastructure For Independent Authors

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Platform offers full ghostwriting, editing, custom cover art design, multi-format printing, and global distribution with 100% author ownership.

IVRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A premier US self-publishing and literary solutions provider headquartered in New York, today announced the national expansion of its comprehensive end-to-end self-publishing ecosystem. Designed to simplify the publishing process for independent writers, corporate executives, biographers, and fiction authors across North America, the platform provides a complete suite of services from initial concept creation to worldwide retail distribution.As demand surges among American writers for professional publishing quality combined with total creative control, Bookstone Publishers delivers a single-source solution. The agency integrates custom ghostwriting, developmental editing, professional interior formatting, genre-specific book cover design, multi-format physical printing, and direct platform submission under one operation.Complete Self-Publishing & Author Support Ecosystem:Bookstone Publishers provides a full-spectrum service portfolio tailored to help authors bring polished, market-ready titles to readers:Custom Ghostwriting & Manuscript Editing: Experienced ghostwriters, developmental editors, and proofreaders collaborate directly with authors across fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, children's literature, and business guides to shape ideas into compelling stories while maintaining author voice.Custom Book Cover & Interior Formatting: Genre-focused cover art design paired with custom layout preparation engineered for paperback, hardcover, and eBook platforms.Multi-Format Printing & eBook Conversion: High-quality print production alongside digital formatting optimized for Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Kobo.ISBN Setup & Metadata Management: Full support with ISBN registration, barcode generation, book descriptions, keyword planning, and category optimization to maximize retail discoverability.Global Distribution & Book Marketing: Seamless placement across physical bookstores and online channels, backed by targeted promotional campaigns, author website setup, and launch copy strategy."Navigating self-publishing can feel overwhelming when authors have to manage separate editors, cover designers, and distribution platforms on their own," said a spokesperson for Bookstone Publishers. "Our goal is to remove those technical friction points. By providing an all-in-one team that handles every stage-from ghostwriting and editing to printing and global marketing-we empower US authors to release commercial-grade books while retaining 100% ownership and royalties."Optimized for Search Discoverability and Author Ownership:Beyond initial production, Bookstone Publishers focuses on long-term digital authority and search engine ranking. By combining metadata optimization with targeted marketing outreach, the agency ensures client titles perform strongly on Google search engine results pages and major digital book platforms across the United States.For more information about Bookstone Publishers or to explore custom self-publishing packages, visitAbout Bookstone Publishers:Bookstone Publishers is a full-service book publishing and ghostwriting platform based in New York, NY. Specializing in custom manuscript writing, editing, cover design, interior formatting, physical printing, and global eBook and print distribution, Bookstone Publishers helps authors transform their stories into published achievements while retaining complete rights and creative control.

Jose Smith

Bookstone Publishing

+1 346 547 5007

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Bookstone Publishers Expands All-in-One US Self-Publishing and Ghostwriting Infrastructure for Independent Authors News Provided By Resoltives November 05, 2026, 00:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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