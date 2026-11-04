University Retirement Community Unveils $54 Million Expansion, 'The Vista,' At Official Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

L to R: Francisco Dera/URC Sales Counselor, Kim Eichorn/URC Board Chair, Maria Burton/Healthcare Administrator, Sloan Bentley, CEO of Pacific Retirement Services, Ceclia Kwan/ The Vista future resident, Jen Parks/The Vista future resident, Shelley Kendric

New development at premier Davis Life Plan Community introduces modern residences and resort-style rooftop amenities to meet growing regional retiree demand

- Sloan Bentley, CEO of Pacific Retirement ServicesDAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- University Retirement Community (URC), in partnership with parent organization Pacific Retirement Services (PRS), officially celebrated the grand opening of The Vista today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The $54 million expansion represents a major investment in high-end senior living in Yolo County, expanding the campus footprint to accommodate Northern California's rapidly growing population of active retirees.More than 250 attendees-including new residents, local community leaders, civic officials, project partners and organizational executives-gathered on campus for the milestone event. The afternoon featured formal dedication remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided campus tours and celebratory toasts welcoming incoming residents.“The opening of The Vista marks an exciting milestone for both Pacific Retirement Services and University Retirement Community,” said Sloan Bentley, CEO of Pacific Retirement Services.“This expansion reflects our investment in the future of the community and the residents we serve. From its thoughtful design to its exceptional rooftop amenities, The Vista creates opportunities for connection, independence and enjoyment every day. We are thrilled to bring this vision to life and to welcome residents into this exciting new chapter.”The $54 million capital expansion introduced a modern four-story residential building featuring 34 spacious two-bedroom independent living apartments, along with seven single-story freestanding cottages. Designed to seamlessly blend active living with daily wellness, The Vista incorporates resort-style rooftop amenities including outdoor pickleball courts, shade-covered dining and grill areas, firepits with lounge seating, an outdoor exercise deck, an indoor yoga studio and a greenhouse.“As our regional retiree population continues to expand, the demand for vibrant, engaging, and wellness-focused senior living options has never been higher,” said Shelley Kendrick, Executive Director of University Retirement Community.“This expansion represents a major commitment to meeting those evolving needs, offering residents incredible spaces to connect, stay active, and enjoy everything Davis has to offer.”University Retirement Community (URC) is a premier senior living community located in Davis, California. Offering options from independent living to assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, URC provides a supportive and enriching environment for seniors. URC is part of Pacific Retirement Services, which develops, operates, manages, and markets over 40 retirement communities and service organizations in seven states across the United States.

Robb Yagmin

PSPR

+1 913-908-0028

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

University Retirement Community Unveils $54 Million Expansion, 'The Vista,' at Official Ribbon-Cutting Celebration News Provided By PSPR November 05, 2026, 00:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.