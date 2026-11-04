MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician reviews joint anatomy during a functional medicine consultation for chronic joint pain at Prince Health in The Woodlands, TX."Prince Health continues to offer functional medicine in The Woodlands, TX, providing adults suffering from chronic joint pain with a natural, non-surgical pathway to long-term wellness. Led by Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice focuses on whole-person, root-cause care-combining detailed health histories, targeted lifestyle guidance, and personalized nutrition to address chronic inflammation and support lasting mobility.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - November 04, 2026 - Prince Health continues to offer functional medicine in The Woodlands, TX, giving adults who live with chronic joint pain a natural, non-surgical approach to supporting long-term wellness. The practice's functional medicine services are available to patients in The Woodlands and surrounding communities who want a more complete picture of what may be contributing to their symptoms. Each patient begins with an appointment that focuses on health history, lifestyle, and personal goals.

For many adults between 40 and 60, joint pain is no longer an occasional nuisance. Stiff knees in the morning, aching hips after a long day, and sore hands that make routine tasks harder can gradually change how people work, exercise, and spend time with family. Joint discomfort is a common reason adults seek care in midlife, and it often has more than one contributing factor, including past injuries, activity levels, inflammation, stress, sleep, and nutrition.

Many patients in The Woodlands and surrounding areas are looking for options that go beyond short-term symptom management. Health-conscious residents increasingly ask whether natural, non-surgical strategies can help them understand the factors behind their pain and support their body's own healing processes. That interest has helped drive demand for care models that take more time with each patient and look at the whole person rather than a single complaint.

Functional medicine is a patient-centered approach that looks at how different systems in the body interact and how lifestyle, nutrition, environment, and personal history may influence health. Rather than focusing only on where the pain is felt, a functional medicine provider typically reviews the broader picture to identify patterns that may be contributing to inflammation and discomfort. From there, the provider develops an individualized plan that may include nutrition guidance, lifestyle strategies, targeted testing, and other supportive recommendations. Responses vary from person to person, and functional medicine is not a cure for any condition or a replacement for appropriate medical care.

Potential benefits of a functional medicine approach may include:



A thorough review of health history, lifestyle, and factors that may influence joint pain

An individualized plan built around each patient's goals and daily routine

Nutrition and lifestyle strategies that may help support the body's inflammatory balance

A natural, non-surgical option that can be used alongside other conservative care Ongoing guidance and follow-up to adjust the plan over time

Functional medicine is a central part of the care offered at Prince Health, which is led by founder Dr. Ashley Prince. The practice emphasizes longer visits, personalized planning, and education so patients understand the reasoning behind each recommendation. Residents interested in this approach can learn more about functional medicin at the practice and find its location in The Woodlands.

“Many of the people we see in The Woodlands have been dealing with joint pain for a long time, and they're tired of only hearing about masking symptoms,” said Dr. Ashley Prince, founder of Prince Health.“They want to understand what's going on in their bodies and what they can do about it. Functional medicine gives us the time to look at the whole picture and build a plan that fits each person.”

Prince said the approach reflects the practice's overall philosophy.“I want patients to feel heard and to leave with a plan they understand,” she said.“We keep expectations realistic, we look for small changes that add up, and we stay with people over time. It's a privilege to offer this kind of care to our neighbors in The Woodlands.”

Local residents can learn more by visiting the website for Prince Healt, which includes a dedicated page on functional medicine in The Woodlands, T. New patients are welcome. The process begins with an appointment, during which a provider reviews the patient's symptoms, medical history, lifestyle, and wellness goals to determine whether functional medicine may be appropriate. Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment can reach the practice through its website or by phone. Patients with questions about insurance coverage or payment options are encouraged to ask the practice's team when scheduling.

Functional medicine may not be appropriate for everyone, and patients should discuss their full health history and current medications with a qualified provider before making changes to their care. People with sudden, severe, or worsening joint pain, swelling, redness, or pain following a significant injury should seek prompt medical evaluation.

About Prince Health

Prince Health is a functional and integrative medicine practice located in The Woodlands, TX. Founded by Dr. Ashley Prince, the practice specializes in functional medicine, personalized wellness planning, and natural, non-surgical care for adults with chronic joint pain. Prince Health is committed to providing patients in The Woodlands and surrounding areas with individualized, root-cause-focused treatment options that support long-term wellness and everyday function.