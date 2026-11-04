Pro Exterior Wash Plus Joins Diamond Power Washers In Northern Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews)"Exterior cleaning work featured on Diamond Power Washers' official website. Photo: Diamond Power Washers."Diamond Power Washers brings two Northern Virginia exterior cleaning teams together under a shared name and logo.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA - November 4, 2026 - Diamond Power Washers is bringing Pro Exterior Wash Plus into the Diamond Power Washers name, according to the company's published announcement. The update brings two local exterior cleaning teams together and introduces a shared logo for their residential and commercial work across Northern Virginia.

Exterior concrete cleaning featured by Diamond Power Washers.

For property owners across Fairfax, Manassas, Woodbridge and surrounding communities, the announcement identifies the services available from the combined team and the service standards it intends to maintain. The company is also highlighting its published guidance on matching cleaning methods to each surface, confirming the scope of a job and planning exterior maintenance as autumn turns toward winter.

Company Announcement and Shared Identity

The company's announcement is short and specific. It welcomes Pro Exterior Wash Plus to Diamond Power Washers and calls the arrangement "two local teams bringing their skills together to take even better care of your home or business." The page explains that the new logo reflects both teams under a single identity and that the combined group intends to share what works from each side.

Three themes run through the post. The first is shared experience: the announcement says that combining hands-on knowledge helps the team choose the right approach for siding, roofs, concrete and outdoor spaces. The second is breadth: the post says the combined team brings more experience to a customer's full exterior cleaning list, from a house wash and driveway refresh to keeping a commercial property looking its best. The third is service: the announcement describes the standard as clear answers, respect for the property and pride in the result from start to finish.

The announcement ends with a note of thanks to customers of both companies, framing the change as a way to keep serving them "one clean property at a time."

Residential and Commercial Services

The announcement lists the work that the combined team will take on under the Diamond Power Washers name:



House washing and gentle roof cleaning

Driveways, patios, decks and fences Storefronts, buildings and commercial properties

Diamond Power Washers lists offices in Fairfax, Manassas and Woodbridge, Virginia, and its published service pages cover the residential and commercial work above for each of those communities. Homeowners in Manassas, for example, can review the company's house washing service page for Manassas to see how that service is described for the area. The company's published guidance also notes that it serves homeowners across Fairfax, Manassas, Woodbridge, Ashburn, Reston and Gainesville.

Surface-Specific Cleaning Methods

One sentence in the announcement carries most of the practical meaning: "Every surface is different." Vinyl siding, brick, stucco, asphalt shingles, concrete and wood do not tolerate the same pressure or the same cleaning solution, and a method that works on a driveway can damage a roof.

Roofs are the clearest example. The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA), the trade group for asphalt shingle makers, states plainly that "high-pressure washing systems are likely to damage asphalt roofing and should not be used to remove algae or for any other purpose, such as cleaning other foreign stains or dirt on asphalt roofing" ARMA guidance on asphalt-roof algae. The same ARMA page notes that the cleaning process can make a roof slippery and encourages the use of professionals when attempting to clean shingles. It also points out that algae discoloration, usually brown to black and often seen as streaks, occurs to varying degrees in all regions of the United States, especially those with warm, humid conditions.

That description matches what Diamond Power Washers has published about local roofs. In a September 2026 article on soft wash roof cleaning in Reston, the company identifies the dark streaking on Northern Virginia shingles as Gloeocapsa magma, an algae that ARMA also names as probably the most prevalent of the species that cause roof discoloration. The company's article states that soft wash cleaning uses application pressures of roughly 50 to 100 PSI, which it compares to a garden hose rather than a pressure washer, together with a cleaning solution designed to treat the growth at its source. The article also says that a typical Reston home takes about three to five hours.

Seasonal Roof Assessment

For owners deciding whether a roof needs attention before winter, the two sources above point to a short list of observations that do not require climbing a ladder:



Dark streaks that rain does not remove. Diamond's roof article describes streaks that look like water stains but do not wash away, and ARMA describes the same brown-to-black appearance as typical algae discoloration.

Granules in the gutters. Diamond's article says that untreated algae can wear down the granules that protect shingles from ultraviolet exposure, and that those granules end up in the gutters. Shaded or north-facing slopes. The article notes that surfaces that stay cool and damp tend to grow algae fastest, which is why slopes under mature tree canopy often show it first.

Anyone planning to climb onto a roof to inspect it should note ARMA's warning that walking, climbing or working on a roof is dangerous and that the association recommends only trained professionals do so.

House-Washing Scope and Estimates

The announcement lists house washing first among the combined team's services, and it is also the service where misunderstandings about scope are most common. Diamond Power Washers publishes a plain-language answer on its site to the question what is included in a house washing service.

According to that guide, a standard house wash covers the full exterior wall surface, including siding on every common material, soffits, fascia and the exterior face of the gutters, typically using a soft-wash method that combines a low-pressure rinse with a biodegradable cleaning solution. Front stoops and covered entryways are usually part of the same visit. The guide adds that high-pressure blasting at the siding is not standard practice for professional residential work.

The guide is equally direct about what a house wash does not usually include. Window glass cleaning, window screens, gutter interiors, decks and patios, and driveways and walkways are generally separate services, and fences vary by company. The guide recommends two questions to ask when requesting any quote: what exactly is included, and what surfaces will not be cleaned. If a quote does not spell out the scope, the guide suggests asking for it in writing before scheduling.

That advice applies to any contractor, not only to Diamond Power Washers, and it is especially useful when a combined team is expanding the list of surfaces it handles. A property owner who knows the scope before the crew arrives can compare quotes fairly and avoid surprises on the day of the job.

Wash-Water Management

Exterior cleaning also raises an environmental question that homeowners rarely think about until the hose is running. Fairfax County's stormwater program explains that when it rains, pollutants such as oil, fuel, dirt, chemicals, trash and yard waste can be carried into storm drains, and that storm drains flow directly to local streams and rivers, where pollution can harm water quality and wildlife. Its guidance for pressure washing is brief: avoid using cleaners when possible, and if chemicals are used, properly contain and dispose of wash water Fairfax County wash-water guidance.

That guidance is addressed to anyone who washes exterior surfaces, which includes both contractors and homeowners doing the work themselves. For property managers and homeowners association boards that hire exterior cleaning companies, it suggests a reasonable item for any pre-job conversation: how the crew handles runoff near storm drains and landscaping.

Customer and Service Information Team Integration

Diamond Power Washers announced that Pro Exterior Wash Plus is joining the company, with both teams working together under the Diamond Power Washers name and a new logo that reflects the shared identity.

Exterior Cleaning Services

The announcement names house washing and gentle roof cleaning; driveways, patios, decks and fences; and storefronts, buildings and commercial properties.

Northern Virginia Locations

The company lists three Northern Virginia offices. The Fairfax office is on Chain Bridge Road in Fairfax, VA 22030, telephone 703-853-4738. The Manassas office is on Vanore Place in Manassas, VA 20110, telephone 703-881-6496. The Woodbridge office is on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, VA 22192, telephone 703-853-6100.

Quote Requests

The announcement includes a link to an instant quote request on the company's website, and the company's published guidance recommends sharing the siding type, approximate square footage, any attached structures and any specific concerns, such as heavy algae or stained entryways, so that the estimate and the list of included work are accurate.

Roof-Manufacturer Guidance

ARMA advises against power washers on asphalt roofing and notes that other cleaning chemicals or methods should not be used without the approval of the shingle manufacturer. Diamond Power Washers describes its roof method as soft wash at low pressure. Owners with a roof under warranty can confirm what their shingle manufacturer allows before scheduling any cleaning.

Seasonal Service Planning

Alongside the shared-team announcement, Diamond's published service guidance gives property owners several ways to prepare for an exterior cleaning estimate and define the work they want completed this autumn:



Walk the property and note dark roof streaks, green or black growth on north-facing siding, and slick spots on decks, steps and driveways.

Ask each contractor for a written scope that names the surfaces that will and will not be cleaned.

Ask how the crew handles wash water near storm drains and landscaping.

Check the roof manufacturer's guidance before any roof cleaning, and avoid high-pressure washing on asphalt shingles. Request quotes early enough to schedule work before winter weather arrives.

Diamond Power Washers shares updates and community news on its Facebook page, where property owners can follow the company and see recent work.

About Diamond Power Washers

Diamond Power Washers is a veteran-owned exterior cleaning company serving Northern Virginia from offices in Fairfax, Manassas and Woodbridge. According to its website, the company is licensed and insured and provides residential and commercial exterior cleaning, including house washing, roof cleaning, driveway and concrete cleaning, deck cleaning, fence washing, and storefront and building washing. In September 2026, the company announced that Pro Exterior Wash Plus is joining Diamond Power Washers.