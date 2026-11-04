AVNIR Announces Beta 5 Early Access Coming Soon: Better Data, Agentic Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)"AVNIR relationship intelligence platform. Official company brand graphic."AVNIR previews Beta 5 early access, focused on better data and a more agentic relationship intelligence experience.

UNITED STATES - November 4, 2026 - AVNIR is previewing Beta 5 early access, with better data and a more agentic experience as the stated priorities for its forthcoming release. The relationship intelligence platform serves consulting and search firms and uses Magellan, its AI relationship agent, to help teams identify relevant connections and plan give-first outreach toward business goals. A release date is not specified in this announcement.

AVNIR relationship intelligence platform graphic.

The Beta 5 direction builds on AVNIR's focus on making a firm's existing relationship network more useful in day-to-day business development. The company connects that work with two broader developments: the use of task-specific AI agents in enterprise software and the importance of engaging multiple stakeholders in a business opportunity. Current platform descriptions and early-access information provide the context for the forthcoming release.

Beta 5 Direction and Early Access

According to AVNIR, Beta 5 early access is coming soon, and the release focuses on two themes: better data and an agentic experience. The company has not published a release date for Beta 5. Firms interested in the release can start from AVNIR's early access page, where the company describes a short request form followed by a 15-minute screening call, with no credit card required.

AVNIR describes the early-access program as a founding cohort limited to a first group of consulting firms, and says that members receive coaching, access to AVNIR University and upcoming platform features. The company says it responds to every request personally.

Relationship Intelligence Platform

AVNIR's website describes the product as a relationship intelligence platform that maps a team's whole network six degrees deep, ranks every warm path by actual relationship strength and deploys Magellan, an AI agent for give-first outreach toward the goals that matter. The company says the platform is built on Relationship Economics®, the framework developed by David Nour.

The platform page breaks the product into a few parts:



Relationship Map. A living map of every relationship across a firm, covering every colleague's contacts rather than a single person's, and surfacing the bridge contacts between the team and a target organization.

Warm Path Intelligence. Every route a team already has into a target account, ranked by interaction depth, recency and reciprocity rather than by LinkedIn connection count.

Relationship health. A Relationship Strength Index scored from 0 to 100 on each contact, and a Relationship Continuum that places a relationship on the spectrum from transactional to strategic. Magellan. The AI relationship agent, which the site describes as goal-based. A user sets a goal, and Magellan suggests who to reach and a give-first way to earn the introduction, including a ready-to-send draft.

AVNIR says the graph is built only from sources a customer connects and that it does not use purchased contact lists. The platform page lists Google, Outlook, Apple, LinkedIn, HubSpot, Fellow and file uploads among the tools Magellan reads from. The page also marks one capability, Relationship Continuity, which is meant to transfer relationships when a team member leaves, as on the roadmap rather than live.

Task-Specific AI in Enterprise Software

The agentic framing in the announcement fits a broader trend that analysts have been tracking. In an August 2025 press release, Gartner predicted that 40 percent of enterprise applications will be integrated with task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5 percent at the time of the forecast Gartner's August 2025 AI-agent forecast. Gartner's release describes the shift this way: adding task specialization capabilities evolves AI assistants into AI agents, which have the capacity to operate and perform complex, end-to-end tasks.

For a relationship intelligence tool, the practical question is what an agent should be asked to do. AVNIR's answer on its site is narrow and specific: work toward a goal the user sets, such as landing meetings at a named target company, using the relationships the team already has. The announcement positions Beta 5 as a step toward a more agentic experience. AVNIR has not published a feature-by-feature description of the release, and readers should look to the company's own channels for details as they are released.

Relationships Across Buying Groups

The other idea behind AVNIR's approach, that deals are won by firms that reach more than one person at the buyer, has support from sales conversation data. Gong Labs, the data research series published by Gong, analyzed more than 10 million sales conversations and 500,000 sales emails in a study of multi-threading, which it defines as building relationships with multiple stakeholders within a deal Gong's research on multi-stakeholder sales conversations.

Gong reports that, on average, winning deals have at least three people from the buyer's side included in meetings across the sales cycle, while losing deals often struggle to get more than one point of contact to attend. On email, Gong reports that winning deals involve an average of eight points of contact, compared with three for losing deals. The study's conclusion is blunt: the more stakeholders a seller accesses, in meetings and by email, the higher the success rate, and Gong calls multi-threading deal insurance.

That finding explains why AVNIR emphasizes the whole team's network rather than one seller's address book. A firm that can see which colleague already holds trust with a second or third member of a buying committee has a way to widen its footprint at an account without cold outreach.

Measuring Relationship Capital

AVNIR publishes educational material that goes beyond the product. A September 2026 article, Building a Relationship Capital Framework: How B2B Organizations Track What Their Networks Are Actually Worth, lays out four dimensions an organization can measure:



Breadth: how many meaningful relationships the organization holds across a market, vertical or account. The article notes that breadth is not raw contact count.

Depth: how strong those relationships are, with indicators such as contact frequency, the direction of communication and the nature of the exchanges.

Recency: how recently a relationship was meaningfully activated, since relationships depreciate when they are not maintained. Distribution: how widely relationship capital is spread across the organization, because a network concentrated with two or three executives is fragile if one of them leaves.

The article describes four practical steps for building the framework: audit what exists, define what a meaningful relationship means for the business, assign ownership of shared relationships and connect the framework to revenue opportunity. It also says the platform's Relationship Map and Warm Path Intelligence are built around the same four dimensions.

Working Alongside a CRM

A common first question from firms evaluating the category is whether a relationship intelligence platform replaces a customer relationship management system. AVNIR's answer, published on its page about CRM versus relationship intelligence, is no. The company says a CRM is excellent at logging activity and pipeline, and that AVNIR is the relationship intelligence layer that sits alongside it. The comparison page states that AVNIR does not try to replicate pipeline management, activity logging or deal-stage forecasting.

The page's side-by-side table frames the difference as one of measurement. A CRM records activity such as emails sent, calls logged and deal history. AVNIR says it measures relationship quality, including the strength and strategic value of each connection and the warm paths into a target. The company describes its primary buyers as chief revenue officers and managing partners at mid-market consulting and professional services firms.

Early-Access Process

The early access page lays out the process in four steps:



Request early access by sharing a few details about the organization.

Alignment call, a short screening conversation to confirm AVNIR is a good fit for both sides.

Strategic review, in which AVNIR reviews the firm's current infrastructure and demonstrates how the platform is designed to support it. Secure early access, in which aligned firms are invited into the early-access program.

The company describes the pitch to consulting firms through a series of scenarios on the same page, including a partner meeting where a team asks who it knows at a Fortune 500 target and gets a relationship map instead of blank stares. Those scenarios are illustrative of how the product is meant to be used and are not customer results.

Product and Participation Details Beta 5 Release Direction

Beta 5 is AVNIR's upcoming early-access release. The company says it brings better data and a more agentic experience. AVNIR has not announced a release date.

Magellan and Goal-Based Work

Gartner describes AI agents as systems with the capacity to operate and perform complex, end-to-end tasks. On its own site, AVNIR describes Magellan as an AI relationship agent that works toward a user-set goal by recommending who to reach and drafting give-first outreach.

CRM Compatibility

AVNIR says it sits alongside a CRM as a relationship intelligence layer and does not replace pipeline management or activity logging.

Connected Data Sources

AVNIR says the relationship graph is built from sources a customer connects, such as email, calendar and LinkedIn, and not from purchased contact lists.

Intended Users

The early access page says the platform is built for consulting and search firms. The company's site also lists consulting, executive search, B2B enterprise, financial services and staffing and recruiting among the industries it serves.

Early-Access Inquiries

Firms can request early access on the AVNIR early access page or follow the company on LinkedIn for updates as the release approaches.

About AVNIR

AVNIR is a relationship intelligence platform that maps a firm's team-wide network, ranks warm paths into target accounts by relationship strength and deploys Magellan, an AI relationship agent, to help teams earn introductions through give-first outreach. The platform is built on Relationship Economics®, the framework developed by David Nour, and serves consulting, executive search, B2B enterprise, financial services and staffing and recruiting firms. More information is available on the AVNIR website.