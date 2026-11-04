Coffee Roaster Market Size Set To Reach $3.63 Billion By 2031 Driven By On-Premise Roasting And Stricter Emissions Standards Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Coffee Roaster Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the coffee roaster market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 4, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the coffee roaster market size stands at $2.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $3.63 billion by 2031, reflecting a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial roasting plants, specialty micro-roasteries, and hospitality venues adopt energy-efficient thermal processing equipment to manage high input costs and elevate roast consistency. Surging green-coffee prices, rising consumer appreciation for single-origin cup quality, and stricter corporate sustainability commitments support steady machinery investments across industrial processing plants, cafés, and retail chains worldwide.

The coffee roaster market growth is also shaped by stringent environmental emissions standards and changing roaster expectations regarding digital process control and regulatory compliance. Equipment manufacturers are focusing on closed-loop heat recovery systems, IoT-enabled roast profile tracking, and electric heating configurations. These engineering developments help commercial roasting facilities comply with regulatory mandates such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) traceability standards and municipal air quality guidelines while reducing natural gas consumption and mitigating green bean price volatility. Together, these factors strengthen the coffee roaster market forecast across established and emerging coffee processing regions.

Coffee Roaster Market Trends

Surging Green Bean Costs Drive Demand for Energy-Efficient Heat-Recovery Roasters

One of the leading coffee roaster market trends is the accelerated transition toward roasters equipped with recirculating burner systems and thermal recuperators. Historic price spikes in Arabica and Robusta green coffee have placed substantial pressure on operational margins throughout the supply chain. Roasting companies are seeking ways to offset higher raw material expenditures by cutting utility overhead. Advanced single-burner systems that incinerate smoke while preheating fresh intake air reduce fuel consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional afterburner setups. This economic advantage reinforces sustained equipment replacement across the coffee roaster industry.

IoT Connectivity and Real-Time Data Profiling Elevate Batch Consistency

Digital automation represents a major factor within the coffee roaster market share. Modern specialty roasters and industrial processors require precise control over the rate of rise, drum pressure, and exhaust temperatures to replicate exact cupping profiles across variable green bean moisture levels. Roaster manufacturers are integrating real-time telemetry sensors, cloud-based data-logging software, and automated burner modulation. These digital systems allow roastmasters to log each roast profile and store production metrics, aligning with broader quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for precision thermal processing.

Stricter Urban Emissions Regulations Accelerate Adoption of Electric Roasters

Category selection continues to influence the coffee roaster market growth. While gas-fired roasters remain the standard for high-capacity industrial applications due to high thermal output, electric roasting machines are capturing market share across urban hospitality centers. Municipal bans on gas hookups in commercial storefronts and stricter particulate emissions rules encourage specialty coffee shops to install zero-direct-emissions electric roasters. Fluid-bed electric roasters offer compact installation footprints, eliminate expensive venting ductwork, and allow retail cafés to roast beans on-site in full view of customers.

Drum Roasters Anchor Industrial Volume While Fluid-Bed Systems Gain Specialty Share

Equipment type selections guide capital deployment across roasting facilities. Traditional drum roasters account for the largest proportion of total sales volume and industrial capacity, favored for their conductive heat transfer, durable cast-iron construction, and ability to deliver full-bodied roast characteristics in continuous production environments. Concurrently, convective hot-air and fluid-bed roasting systems are recording rapid uptake among specialty micro-roasters. Fluid-bed technology suspends beans on a cushion of heated air, providing rapid thermal transfer, uniform bean expansion, and reduced scorching risks for delicate, high-elevation specialty lots.

Europe Retains Global Revenue Dominance While Asia-Pacific Expands Fastest

Regional equipment demand patterns continue to guide the coffee roaster market forecast. Europe commands the largest regional market share, supported by historic roasting machine manufacturing clusters in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, alongside high per capita coffee consumption across Western and Northern Europe. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market, propelled by rapid urbanization, expanding modern café chains, and rising on-premise roasting activity across major urban centers in China and India. Growing consumer demand for freshly roasted specialty coffee creates new commercial opportunities for equipment suppliers expanding their regional presence.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Coffee Roaster Market Segmentation

By Roaster Type



Drum

Hot-Air/Fluid-Bed

Stove-Top

Hybrid Other Types

By Category



Electric Roasters Gas Roasters (Natural Gas and Propane)

By Automation Level



Manual

Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic

By End User



HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Specialty Cafés)

Retail (In-Store Roasteries and Supermarket Displays) Industrial/Commercial (Large-Scale Roasting Plants and Contract Packagers)

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Coffee Roaster Industry

The coffee roaster industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with established European industrial machinery conglomerates, North American specialty equipment builders, and regional fabricators competing across thermal efficiency, profile software integration, and post-sale technical support. Market participants strengthen their operational presence by introducing low-emission roasting lines, engineering modular burner systems, and expanding authorized distributor networks across high-growth international markets.

Energy recuperation efficiency, roast profile repeatability, and durable metallurgy serve as primary areas of technical differentiation. Equipment builders invest in computer airflow simulations to optimize airflow paths and develop automated chaff-separation cyclones that reduce fire hazards. Machinery producers also collaborate directly with commercial coffee companies to engineer custom automated batch loading and de-stoning systems. These initiatives help equipment manufacturers protect their coffee roaster market share while maintaining performance consistency across industrial facilities.

Geographic service infrastructure and remote diagnostic capabilities remain standard business practices. Leading machinery brands maintain localized spare parts inventories and deploy factory-trained technicians to minimize downtime for industrial client facilities. As commercial demand for energy-efficient, digitally controlled thermal food processing equipment continues to rise, the coffee roaster market forecast remains supported by ongoing investments in clean heating technologies, industrial automation software, and international brand partnerships.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the coffee roaster market include:



Bühler AG

Giesen Coffee Roasters

Loring Smart Roast Inc.

IMF S.r.l. PROBAT-Werke von Gimborn Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Conclusion

The coffee roaster market forecast points toward steady expansion as commercial coffee processors, independent roasting houses, and retail cafés continue adopting energy-saving equipment to counteract volatile green bean prices and comply with environmental air regulations. Roaster manufacturers respond by broadening electric roasting options, refining closed-loop heat recovery engineering, and developing intuitive software platforms that allow operators to control batch development accurately. These engineering developments support sustained machinery procurement across both high-volume industrial facilities and community micro-roasteries.

Mitigating fuel consumption and satisfying regional emissions ordinances remain critical operational priorities for roasting businesses. Meanwhile, the growing popularity of on-premise roasting in commercial foodservice venues enables hospitality brands to highlight bean freshness and provenance directly to consumers. These practical equipment adjustments continue to guide modern coffee roaster market trends.

Regional conditions offer clear commercial pathways. Europe provides an established manufacturing and replacement foundation supported by advanced specialty coffee infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific presents rapid expansion potential as coffee shop culture spreads across expanding metropolitan centers. These complementary conditions create clear commercial routes for coffee roasting equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Overall, the coffee roaster market size will continue to benefit from shifting consumer beverage expectations, growing demand for sustainably roasted specialty coffee, wider availability of compact electric roasting equipment, and ongoing improvements in thermal engineering. These combined factors support sustained coffee roaster market growth while reinforcing the commercial position of the global coffee roaster industry.

Industry Trending Reports

Coffee Market in Germany: The German coffee market is estimated at $7.68 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $8.68 billion by 2031, growing at a 2.46% CAGR. Market value expansion is supported by home-barista brewing equipment adoption, artisanal roastery growth, and sustained consumer preference for fair-trade and organic certifications. While ground coffee remains a household staple, roasters and retailers are expanding single-serve pod compatibility, subscription e-commerce platforms, and decentralized urban roasting infrastructure to meet out-of-home hospitality demand across major metropolitan hubs.

Green Coffee Market Size: The global green coffee market is valued at $34.90 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $47.33 billion by 2031, tracking a 6.29% CAGR. Value gains outpace volumetric growth, propelled by European roasters paying premiums for single-origin specialty microlots, alongside nutraceutical and cosmetic demand for unroasted chlorogenic acid extracts. With regulatory compliance and supply overhead escalating, agricultural traders are investing in polygon farm mapping and origin-level primary processing to guarantee deforestation-free traceability.

Instant Coffee Market Share: The global instant coffee market is estimated at $38.57 billion in 2026 and $40.81 billion in 2027, with projections reaching $54.46 billion by 2032, registering a 5.94% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Soluble coffee demand is widening via cold-water-soluble granules and specialized freeze-dried crystal formulations suited for rapid consumption across Asian and Western retail channels. Brand owners are securing contract manufacturing capacity with advanced agglomeration and aroma-recovery processors to differentiate premium instant lines against ready-to-drink chilled alternatives.

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