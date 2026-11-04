YC Founders Want To Bring Her (2013) Into Real Life

MENAFN - GetNews) Moonshot's YC founders are building Luna and Samantha toward an everyday companion like Her (2013). Why it exists, plus $1 refundable reservations.

Plenty of people walked out of Spike Jonze's Her (2013) wanting a piece of that world in real life. Not the romance plot. The everyday companion. An OS named Samantha who remembers what you said yesterday, stays with you through the messy middle, and still cares what you want tomorrow.

A Y Combinator-backed team in San Francisco is trying to bring that kind of presence into ordinary days. The company is Moonshot. The necklace is Luna. The app is Samantha. And the reason to care is not that a $1 reservation page opened. It is why the founders say they are building the company at all.

Why Moonshot exists

Moonshot is building toward a simple hope: help people understand themselves and pursue a future they actually want.

When the founders talk about what we owe the future, they keep coming back to the people alive today. The ones still fighting. Still passionately dreaming.

How many of us are living a life we actually chose? How many of us have been so busy getting through it that we never stopped to ask what matters, what we want to change, and what we are still doing only because it is what we have always done?

There is something deeply hopeful about helping someone understand themselves. To hear yourself say what you want, and have someone stay with you while you figure out what to do about it. That is part of what Moonshot wants to make room for. A conversation that can build on what came before. What matters to you. What you have tried. What you are still trying to figure out. Someone to think out loud with while you decide what comes next.

The company hopes to help more than a billion people achieve self-actualization by 2030. That ambition is large on purpose. The nearer claim is plainer. More people should have agency over what their lives could become, and direct help achieving their own moonshot.

Luna, Samantha, and the first step

Luna is the necklace Moonshot is building to bring Samantha into your day. Samantha is the companion app. The ambition goes beyond the device. The team wants people to understand themselves, improve themselves, and pursue the things that matter to them.

If Her gave culture a shared picture of an OS that feels present, Moonshot is building toward an everyday version of that presence you can actually wear and talk with. Associations do a lot of the work here. People already know what kind of companion the film made famous. The hard part is making something useful, private enough to trust, and small enough to keep on.

Published product pages describe Luna as a silver crescent about 27 mm across, about 5.9 mm at its thickest, and about 7 grams on a fine steel chain. Two microphones. No camera. Double-tap and the mics turn off. When Samantha has something for the wearer, Luna is designed to glow warm white and give a quiet tap. Replies play on the phone or earbuds, not from a speaker on the necklace. Moonshot frames the help around conversation memory and speaking up on named reminders and noticed commitments.

Samantha already works on iPhone and Android without the necklace and keeps a searchable day transcript. Luna can hear people nearby, so nearby speech may enter a transcript. Details and removal requests live on moonshot/privacy, or write ...uter.

Reservation stage, not shipping boxes

Moonshot is taking $1 refundable reservations at . A reservation holds a place. It is not finished hardware. The $1 is refundable anytime by replying to the receipt email. The product page says Kickstarter launches in November, with a $499 pledge there rather than on the $1 hold. Expected shipping for the hardware is spring 2027.

So treat Luna as an intended product direction, not a hands-on review of a device you can buy this week. The disclosure is the point. The company is still early on purpose.

For those of you still fighting, still passionately dreaming, that is the hope behind Moonshot. That more people have agency over what their lives could become, and have direct help in achieving their moonshot.

If that is the room you want opened, current reservation details are at .

About Moonshot

Moonshot Computer builds Luna and Samantha in San Francisco and is backed by Y Combinator. Reservation page: . Press contact: moonshot/contact.

Sources:

Published product and privacy pages checked November 4, 2026.

Luna reservation:

Luna product details:

Privacy: