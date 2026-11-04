Global Leading SATCOM Company, Starwin, Expands Multi-Orbit ESA Terminal Lineup For Land, Marine, Air And Airborne Missions

MENAFN - GetNews) StarWin, the Chengdu-headquartered compound solutions provider spanning satellite communication, navigation, remote sensing and computing, has qualified its ESA terminal and antenna lines with 14-plus named satellite operators and shipped hundreds of thousands of units across 40-plus series, covering Ka and Ku-band missions from maritime to in-flight connectivity.

CHENGDU, China - November 4, 2026 - StarWin, an AI-driven compound solutions provider headquartered in Chengdu with overseas offices in Indonesia, Italy, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, today detailed its ESA terminal portfolio, an electronically steered phased array product line qualified by 14-plus GEO, MEO and LEO satellite operators. The lineup spans Ka and Ku-band terminals for land, marine and air mobility, an in-flight connectivity series, and a satcom-equipped quadruped robot, built around multi-orbit interoperability so a single terminal reaches GEO, MEO and LEO networks without manual reconfiguration. StarWin holds FCC, CE, RCM and Anatel certification, supporting export across five continents.

Solid-state electronic beam steering with no moving parts underpins every model, with sub-3-millisecond beam switching on most Ka and Ku models and sub-0.2 degree tracking accuracy through multi-orbit roaming. The Ka-band Monkey and Leopard series target maritime, aeronautical, oil-and-gas, disaster-relief and broadcasting operations, with the single-radome Shark terminal reaching an EIRP of 54 dBW and a G/T of 13.0 dB/K. The Ku-band Squirrel, Elephant and Seagull series extend the same approach to lighter, higher-capacity configurations.

"The ESA terminal line exists because operators in oil and gas, logistics and emergency response cannot wait for a technician to commission a dish before they get connectivity," said James Li, Board Chairman of StarWin of StarWin. "Our Leopard and Shark terminals acquire a satellite lock in under 120 seconds and hold sub-0.2 degree tracking accuracy while the platform underneath is moving, which is the baseline our customers in those three industries actually require."

The same phased-array technology extends beyond fixed and vehicle-mounted use. The IFC Ka/Ku ESA Terminal brings in-flight connectivity to wide-body aircraft, business jets and government aircraft, supporting multiple LEO, MEO and GEO constellations with dual simultaneous links in its Ku configuration.

"Multi-orbit compatibility is what keeps a customer's terminal useful after their satellite operator changes," said Liu Tao, chief executive officer of StarWin. "A logistics fleet or a broadcast crew that buys one of our terminals today is not locked into a single constellation five years from now."

The MK30-A1 satcom robot dog pairs StarWin's Ka ESA30 hybrid-scan phased-array terminal with an all-terrain wheeled-leg platform capable of five meters per second locomotion, built for emergency rescue, geological exploration and autonomous border patrol in infrastructure-denied terrain. A consumer-oriented variant, the ML03-A1, converges satellite IoT narrowband communication with 4G cellular connectivity in a lighter quadruped chassis for outdoor and educational use.

Diverse Applications

StarWin's ESA terminal and antenna portfolio serves oil-and-gas field operations through container-site and drilling-rig deployments, logistics and transportation fleets through vehicle-roof-mounted COTM units, and government and military users through helicopter-mounted and convoy configurations for emergency recovery. Broadcasting and media crews rely on desert and remote-site ESA terminal deployments for live transmission, while the SW035 airborne antenna supports firefighting and seismic-rescue UAV missions. The IFC Ka/Ku terminal extends connectivity to commercial and government aircraft, and the MK30-A1 satcom robot dog delivers mobile connectivity for disaster response and border patrol in infrastructure-denied terrain.

About StarWin

StarWin converts communication, navigation, remote sensing and computing into integrated systems rather than individual components, with its ESA terminal and antenna business where the company started and still its largest product line, under a Five Multi strategy of multi-orbit, multi-band, multi-module, multi-network and multi-scenario design. The company serves defence, oil and gas, logistics and transportation, and automotive industries, alongside government, maritime, emergency response and low-altitude economy sectors. StarWin is headquartered in Chengdu, with an international sales department in Xi'an.