Leading Hong Kong Travel Agency EGL Tours Launches New Youth Travel Brand“Hii-Fly” Designed For Travelers Aged 2545 Season 1: Sri Lanka

MENAFN - GetNews) Hii-Fly is a brand new travel brand under EGL Tours, designed specially for young travelers to explore with like-minded peers at a relaxed pace. Season 1's inaugural trip heads to Sri Lanka, featuring a Yala National Park Safari, the UNESCO World Heritage Sigiriya Lion Rock, the tea country railway via the Nine Arch Bridge, the coastal train along the Indian Ocean, optional Mirissa whale watching, plus Galle Fort, Ceylon tea gardens, and traditional village accommodation experiences.

HONG KONG - November 4, 2026 - Leading Hong Kong travel agency EGL Tours (Travel Agent License No. 350805) today announced the official launch of its brand-new travel brand, Hii-Fly, designed specifically for young travelers aged 25 to 45. EGL Tours specializes in guided tours covering Japan, Southeast Asia, Mainland China, Europe, and the Middle East, while operating an online booking platform and physical branches across Hong Kong.

Hii-Fly focuses on peer group travel at a relaxed, unhurried pace, allowing travelers to stay longer and explore deeper in a single destination, with Sri Lanka as the inaugural first-season destination.

The Sri Lanka itinerary focuses on key highlights and local experiences: Yala National Park Safari (seeking leopards), ascending the UNESCO World Heritage Sigiriya Lion Rock on foot, optional early-morning Mirissa whale watching departing at 4:15 AM. Railway experiences include the tea country railway crossing the Nine Arch Bridge and the coastal train running along the Indian Ocean coast. Additional experiences include touring Galle Fort, witnessing a stilt fishermen demonstration, visiting Ceylon tea gardens, staying at Hiriwaduna village for a traditional village experience, enjoying English afternoon tea at a historic hotel, and taking a Madu River wetland eco-tour.

“You will find that a Hii-Fly youth travel tour features only one destination and one tour group, because Hii-Fly wants to dedicate its whole heart to crafting a single product,” said Christina Yuen, CEO of EGL Tours.“This tour is the result of our colleagues and travel YouTubers conducting firsthand on-the-ground inspections, exploring with our own feet, and putting it into practice step by step-continuously overturning, rebuilding, overturning, and rebuilding. Every single improvement comes from the real-life experiences of travelers; every detail has been verified countless times. Because we are not merely launching a new product, but carefully carving out an artisan's masterpiece.”

Hii-Fly believes that an unforgettable journey is never about how many places you have visited. Therefore, itineraries are centered around in-depth experiences led by local guides, incorporating lesser-known spots; accommodation, transportation, dining, and activities are fully managed by the team so travelers can travel effortlessly without planning. The itinerary design has reached its sixth generation (6.0), with each generation adjusted based on real-time feedback regarding accommodation, transport, dining, and pace. The brand also inherits EGL Tours' 40 years of Japanese hospitality spirit, bringing the parent company's service standards into products for young travelers.

“One of the major features of Hii-Fly tours is that international airfare is not included,” Christina added.“Because we asked many young people and found they frequently use frequent flyer miles or reward points to redeem flights for travel, we decided to boldly try excluding airfare, giving everyone greater flexibility in their travel.”

Regarding pricing, tours with 8 or more travelers accompanied by a Hong Kong tour leader start from HK$10,899+ per person; tours with 4 to 7 travelers start from HK$10,099+ per person, accompanied throughout by at least one local guide. Other fees are subject to the official itinerary page. Single travelers can be matched for shared rooms or pay a single supplement. Travelers should check with the Sri Lanka Consulate in Hong Kong or official website for the latest visa entry requirements, and EGL Tours also provides visa assistance services; bookings must be confirmed 18 days prior to departure.

Full itineraries and pricing are available on the Hii-Fly Sri Lanka Itinerary page, while brand philosophy and booking details can be found on the Hii-Fly Brand Introduction and Hii-Fly main page respectively.

About Hii-Fly Youth Travel Group

Launched by Hii-Fly Travel Lab, the youth travel tour is a sub-brand of EGL Tours specially designed for young travelers aged 25–45, taking care of transportation, hotels, itineraries, and meals so travelers can set off with peace of mind. To suit young travelers, itineraries are led throughout by Sri Lankan guides for an authentic local cultural experience. Inheriting EGL Tours' 40 years of artisan spirit, we strive only to bring every journey to perfection.

About EGL Tours

EGL Tours (Travel Agent License No. 350805) is a licensed Hong Kong travel agency with guided group tours as its core business, alongside independent travel packages, cruises, flights, hotels, and local experiences. Japan is its primary destination region, spanning Hokkaido, Kyushu, Shikoku, Tohoku, and Okinawa; Mainland China routes focus on Yangtze River Three Gorges cruises and Yunnan tours. Visa assistance and travel insurance are provided as supporting services.