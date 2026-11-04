Leading ESG Data Platform, Gprnt, Urges Singapore Smes To Take First Step Via Green 100

MENAFN - GetNews) A survey by Gprnt and PwC Singapore found just one quarter of Singapore SMEs have begun sustainability initiatives, prompting the platform to point SMEs toward its free tools and the government's Green 100 programme as a starting point.

SINGAPORE - Nov. 4, 2026 - Gprnt, the sustainability data infrastructure launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and operated under the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), has shared findings from a joint survey of 560 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across 19 sectors, run with PwC Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Sustainability Alliance. Only one quarter of respondents had begun any sustainability-related initiative, while three in four have yet to begin their sustainability journey, even as large customers, financial institutions and supply chain partners increasingly ask SMEs for the same data.

Speaking in a recent interview with NNA Asia, a Japanese-language news service covering Asian economies, Gprnt chief executive officer Lionel Wong said SMEs lack in-house sustainability knowledge, the budget to bring in outside expertise, and the time that manual data entry takes.

"Only a quarter of the 560 SMEs we surveyed across 19 sectors have started on sustainability," said Lionel Wong, Gprnt's Chief Executive Officer, in the NNA Asia interview. "For SMEs, 'to save the planet' is not an incentive. What's missing is clarity on what benefit it brings to their own business."

Singapore is phasing in mandatory sustainability disclosure for listed companies. From FY25, SGX-listed issuers must report Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (energy-related) emissions, under oversight from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX). SMEs sit outside that mandate today, but Wong said they are increasingly pulled into the same reporting requirements by the large enterprises and financial institutions they supply.

Launched in May 2026, Green 100 is a national movement that engages large enterprises with extensive SME networks as "Queen Bees" to encourage their suppliers, customers and partners to embark on their sustainability journey. Through Gprnt, participating SMEs log minimal data, such as water and energy use, at no cost, and on completion can earn a sustainability badge issued by the Singapore Environment Council that opens access to green procurement and green financing networks.

Gprnt is also working to tier that badge into bronze, silver and gold levels, with procurement treatment varying by tier, and is examining expansion into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), India and China to follow the overseas supply chains of Singapore's large enterprises and banks.

"When one company starts, the companies around it start too," Wong told NNA Asia. "It's important to bring in not just government but the whole ecosystem: banks, procurement companies and others. That's why Green 100 is designed to get an SME to the starting line first, rather than demanding full Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon accounting on day one."

Wong described Gprnt's role as moving a company "from zero to one": creating the conditions for an SME to take its first measured step, then connecting it to solution providers once its reporting needs grow more complex. NNA Asia also cited a separate review by EY (Ernst & Young) of 359 SGX-listed companies, which found that, as of end-December 2024, only 32% had disclosed all eleven climate-related items called for under the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, evidence that comprehensive disclosure remains a challenge even for large, listed companies.

Gprnt's entry-level Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting tool remains free for SMEs. Businesses, financial institutions and government bodies can request platform demos and advisory sessions directly through Gprnt.

About Gprnt

Gprnt is a digital platform for sustainability and ESG reporting, providing businesses with granular and verifiable ESG data. Launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it is the world's first nationwide utility platform for sustainability reporting, enabling all Singapore businesses to easily measure their basic carbon emissions at no cost. The platform offers an automated disclosure solution, underpinned by an open and interoperable data architecture, and a value-added services marketplace to help businesses access green financing and business value by connecting sustainability data with financial institutions, corporates, and governments.