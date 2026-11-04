Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Expands Global Market Reach At Autumn Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. successfully showcased its extensive catalog of wholesale swimming pool supplies at the Autumn Canton Fair from October 23 to October 27. Operating from Booth No. 9.1L09, the manufacturer welcomed a diverse group of overseas visitors and engaged directly with international buyers seeking reliable aquatic solutions.

The exhibition served as a major networking hub, drawing prospective clients from emerging markets in Africa, along with established buyers from Australia and the United States. African delegates demonstrated strong demand for core infrastructure products, including commercial swimming pool equipment, sand filters, salt chlorinators, LED pool lighting, and transformers. These buyers placed a high premium on practicality, stable product performance, and competitive pricing.

The five-day event fostered highly productive interactions between the Poolking technical sales team and international attendees. Visiting clients took the time to examine physical product samples on display, inquire about detailed technical specifications, and discuss commercial terms for potential orders. This direct engagement allowed Poolking to gather direct insights into actual local market needs across different global regions.

Poolking brings over 20 years of manufacturing experience to the international market. The company operates a 60,000-square-meter intelligent production base across Guangzhou and Taishan, featuring eight dedicated production lines. This infrastructure allows the company to produce up to fifty 40-foot HQ containers monthly. To ensure quality assurance, all Poolking equipment undergoes rigorous testing, including 20,000 cycles with pressure from 0 to 210 Kpa and static pressure tests at 400 Kpa to meet American NSF standards.

Beyond product manufacturing, the company provides a complete integrated service system. This scope covers custom product design, mold development, quality inspection, and global export logistics. Poolking supports worldwide partners with OEM and ODM customization, project technical consultation, and comprehensive after-sales guidance. Every product line carries a 12 to 60-month ex-factory warranty under normal operating conditions.

The company's equipment currently supports major international projects across more than 70 countries. Notable installations include horizontal sand filters for the Singapore Zoo and commercial sand filters for large-scale aquatic parks like Atlantis Sanya and Chimelong Ocean Kingdom.

By establishing connections with high-quality prospective clients at the Canton Fair, Poolking laid a solid foundation for future follow-ups. The company will leverage these new relationships to drive the further development of its footprint in the African market and deliver durable, cost-effective solutions to its expanding network of global dealers.

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Inquiries can be directed to the sales hotline at +86-20-34982303 or via WhatsApp at +86-13922334815.

About Poolking

Poolking is a leading professional manufacturer in the global swimming pool equipment market based in China. The company develops and supplies equipment for swimming pools, spas, aquatic centers, water parks, public aquariums, and aquaculture projects. Poolking focuses on accurate data design, strict quality control, and continuous technological advancement to deliver reliable performance for worldwide partners.