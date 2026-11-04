Leading Custom Printed Box Supplier, Packmojo, Expands Into Candle Packaging With Fitted Inserts

MENAFN - GetNews) Candle brands preparing for the 2026 holiday season can order custom candle boxes with fitted foam or paperboard inserts, as folding cartons from 100 units or rigid boxes from 300 units, with FSC-certified materials and production in 12 to 16 business days plus shipping.

Hong Kong - November 4, 2026 - PackMojo Limited, an online supplier of custom printed boxes across more than 40 packaging types that ships worldwide to brands in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the DACH region, today announced custom candle boxes with fitted inserts ahead of the 2026 holiday season. Folding cartons start at 100 units and rigid boxes at 300 units, scaling to volumes of 500,000 units. Rigid boxes hold pillar candles and vessels in place with foam inserts, and folding cartons use paperboard inserts, so candle brands of any size can protect heavy, fragile items in transit while presenting them as gifts.

Two box systems anchor the range. Folding cartons come in White SBS, Brown Kraft or White Kraft paperboard with reverse tuck end or snap lock closures and an optional die-cut window. Rigid boxes use chipboard wrapped in printed SBS or kraft paper, in two-piece lid and base, drawer and magnetic closure styles. Rigid boxes can carry custom box inserts in EVA foam, PU foam, corrugated board or 300 to 400gsm paperboard, and folding cartons in corrugated board or paperboard, starting at 300 units when ordered with a box. Parlour Candle, a PackMojo customer, packs its candles in uncoated white kraft snap-lock folding cartons finished with embossing.

"A candle box has two jobs, keeping a heavy vessel secure from shifting on the way to the customer and making the candle look like a gift the moment it is opened," said Wendy Chan, co-founder and CEO of PackMojo. "A brand can test a new scent in 100 folding cartons, add fitted inserts at 300 units, and reorder the same dieline from its account as volumes grow toward 500,000 units."

Candles are a seasonal gifting category, and a holiday order asks one box to handle both shipping and presentation. A filled vessel is heavy and often fragile; foam inserts help minimize vibrations and unexpected impacts during shipping. Brands that want a sustainability credential can choose FSC-certified packaging from 300 units and print the FSC logo using PackMojo's license code without holding their own certification.

"Production and delivery take 12 to 16 business days plus shipping, and a run starts only after the artwork is confirmed to meet production requirements, so the day a brand approves its artwork largely sets when its holiday stock arrives," said Vincent Choi, co-founder and COO of PackMojo. "Brands that want to check finishes and materials first can order a sample kit, which ships free in seven to 10 business days and is reimbursable."

Quotes, artwork upload, dieline downloads and production tracking run through the company's free online platform. Pricing depends on size, material, finish and quantity, with tiered price breaks applying automatically as order sizes grow; brands can request a quote for their specifications. Brands can map holiday deadlines with the Packaging Project Planner and ship by air or ocean freight. In a testimonial on the company's site, folding carton customer Ilo said orders were "always delivered before our agreed timing." Styles, materials and finishes are listed on the custom candle boxes page.

About PackMojo

PackMojo Limited makes custom printed boxes and inserts for eCommerce and retail brands in cosmetics and beauty, food and beverage, luxury goods, consumer electronics, and candles and fragrance. The company provides dedicated account managers for enterprise clients. Co-founded by CEO Wendy Chan and COO Vincent Choi, the company is FSC certified under license code FSC-C198591 and uses recycled materials and soy-based inks as standard on its premium product boxes. Showcased customers include Peace x Piece Puzzles, Montgomery Code and Poppikit.