ODIN Tax Explains What The RBA Rate Rise Means For Australian Expat Property Owners

MENAFN - GetNews) Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's 3 November 2026 decision to lift the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.85%, ODIN Tax is helping Australian expat and non-resident clients work through the tax effect on investment-property cash flow and interest deductions, and coordinating with ODIN Mortgage on the lending side.

Australia - November 4, 2026 - ODIN Tax, an Australian registered tax agent practice for Australian expats and non-residents, is helping clients assess the practical impact of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision today to raise the cash rate. ODIN Tax provides Australian expat tax services, preparing Australian tax returns, resolving overdue lodgments and providing tax residency and capital gains tax guidance for Australian citizens living overseas, and its team coordinates with ODIN Mortgage so that tax planning can also be mortgage-aware. The firm is registered with the Tax Practitioners Board, regulated in Australia, with its team based in Hong Kong.

The cash rate had been 4.60% since the RBA raised it by 0.25 percentage points on 29 September 2026. The RBA announced the rise to 4.85% on 3 November 2026, and it takes effect on 4 November 2026. For Australian expats who hold investment property in Australia, that change touches two parts of their financial picture. On the tax side, interest on money borrowed for an income-producing rental property is generally deductible for the periods the property is rented or genuinely available for rent. If the property is also used privately, the interest is apportioned. A higher cash rate can increase that deduction, but a larger deduction does not cancel out the extra interest cost, so the property's net cash flow can still fall. On the mortgage side, many expats hold variable-rate loans serviced from overseas income, so a rate change can alter monthly repayments if a lender passes it on. ODIN Tax addresses the tax side directly and coordinates with ODIN Mortgage on the lending side.

“A rate rise can change the cash flow picture for an investment property once a lender passes it on, and that can flow through to the interest a client claims on their return,” said Ben Wong, Co-Founder of ODIN Tax.“Our team helps clients look at what that shift means for their specific return, rather than leaving them to work out the tax treatment on their own from overseas.”

Clients living outside Australia often manage their property and loan remotely, which can make a rate change harder to track than it would be for a resident owner. ODIN Tax works specifically with Australian expats and non-residents, and considers a cash rate move alongside the client's residency and property position, including tax residency determinations and non-resident capital gains tax rules.

“Variable-rate repayments may change if a lender passes on the rise. Anyone with questions about their loan can speak with ODIN Mortgage,” said Ben Wong, Co-Founder of ODIN Tax.

ODIN Tax is not a mortgage broker and does not arrange finance. Mortgage broking is provided by ODIN Mortgage, a separate business. This commentary is general information only and does not take your circumstances into account. For tax questions, speak with ODIN Tax. For loan questions, speak with ODIN Mortgage (Australian Credit Licence 520379).

About ODIN Tax

ODIN Tax is an Australian registered tax agent practice for Australian expats and non-residents, preparing Australian tax returns, resolving overdue lodgments and providing tax residency and capital gains tax guidance for Australian citizens living overseas. Registered with the Tax Practitioners Board and regulated in Australia, the firm's team is based in Hong Kong. ODIN Tax coordinates with ODIN Mortgage so that Australian expat tax planning can also be mortgage-aware. ODIN Mortgage is Odin Mortgage Pty Ltd (ACN 637 220 163), Australian Credit Licence 520379. ODIN Tax is Odin Tax Pty Ltd, a registered tax agent, Tax Practitioners Board registration 26295891. They are separate businesses.

ODIN Tax is rated 4.9 on Google, as at 3 November 2026.