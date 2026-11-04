Israel Condemns Russian Strike On Komyshuvakha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated this on .

“Deeply saddened by the horrific news from Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, where 40 people were killed in a Russian attack,” the diplomats wrote.

“We condemn this attack and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed. We wish the wounded a swift and full recovery,” the ministry added.

Search and rescue operation in Komyshuvakha: 38 more people may be trapped under rubble, 59 remain missing

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces dropped nine guided aerial bombs on an underground school in Komyshuvakha, which was being used as an invincibility center. The strike occurred while humanitarian aid was being distributed there. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the death toll from the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha had risen to 40, with more than 30 people potentially still trapped under the rubble.