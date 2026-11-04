War Update: 179 Clashes On Front Line, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational update as of 22:00 on November 4, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 179 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 61 airstrikes, dropping 200 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,877 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,862 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions,” the post said.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked near Pokrovka and Boіaro-Lezhachi, where two combat engagements took place.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, six Russian attacks were recorded during the day near Ternova, Starytsia, Rybalchyne and Ambarne.

In the Lyman sector, five combat engagements took place near Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman and Zarichne, with one engagement still ongoing.

Two Russian attacks were repelled in the Sloviansk sector, near Nykonorivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian units thwarted enemy advances on 10 occasions near Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

A total of 16 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 Russian troops were killed and 12 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 vehicles, 11 pieces of specialized equipment, six UAV command posts, two ammunition depots and 32 enemy shelters. A further eight vehicles, three artillery systems, four pieces of specialized equipment, four UAV command posts and 178 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 171 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Nine Russian attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector, near the settlements of Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors of the front.

Ukrainian troops strike 30 strategic targets in Russia in October - MoD

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two Russian Pantsir surface-to-air gun and missile systems and a firing position in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine