Government Reinstates Extra Payments For Workers Repairing Energy Facilities Damaged By Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

“Today, the government adopted a decision on additional payments for specialists directly involved in restoring critical energy, housing and utility infrastructure, and railway facilities following Russian attacks. This is a direct instruction from the President,” Koretskyi said.

The Prime Minister said that“energy workers, heating sector employees, gas workers, staff of water supply and wastewater companies, municipal service workers and railway employees will receive UAH 30,000 in state assistance for each month they take part in restoration work, starting in November and continuing until the end of the heating season.”

“The scale and intensity of the attacks are unprecedented throughout the full-scale war. Every day, Russian forces launch 300–400 drones at critical infrastructure facilities. They also regularly carry out missile strikes, including ballistic missile attacks,” Koretskyi said.

According to him,“more than 2,000 strikes have been recorded since August. Power lines and above-ground network infrastructure are being destroyed, significantly complicating the situation. They have to be restored again and again, on a scale several times greater than in all previous years.”

As Koretskyi emphasized,“it is thanks to these people that the energy system, housing and utility services, and the railway continue to operate and remain resilient.”

“This is the least the state can do for these specialists at this time,” the Prime Minister said.

Koretskyi expressed his gratitude to“everyone working across the country at this very moment.”

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As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to reinstate the monthly additional payments this autumn and winter for energy workers and repair crews restoring energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.