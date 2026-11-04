Russia Stockpiles Up To 700 Ballistic Missiles, Several Thousand Cruise Missiles Ukrainian Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on Facebook.

Russia maintains substantial stocks of long-range missile weapons and continues to ramp up production despite international sanctions.

As of October 2026, Russia's reserves included up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types.

Russia's military-industrial complex has the capacity to produce a combined total of more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles per month, including up to 110 ballistic missiles.

In particular, current stocks of 9M723 Iskander-M missiles are estimated at around 115 units. Russia's military-industrial complex produces about 65 of these missiles per month, in line with planned targets. At the same time, development is underway on an upgraded missile system with an estimated range of 550-700 km.

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Stocks of RM-48U missiles for the S-400 air defense system are estimated at up to 400 units. Russian enterprises produce around 40 new missiles of this type each month.

Russia has also accumulated a substantial arsenal of 3M55 Oniks anti-ship missiles, including upgraded versions. Total stocks exceed 600 units. To improve their effectiveness against ground targets, the missiles have been fitted with more powerful warheads and given an extended range. More than 55 of these missiles were produced over seven months.

The total stockpile of 3M22 Zircon missiles exceeds 120 units. However, their production rate in Russia remains relatively low, with more than 30 units manufactured in the first seven months of 2026.

Production of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles has been temporarily suspended due to accuracy problems. Russia has redirected the available production capacity to manufacturing other types of ballistic weapons.

Kh-101 cruise missiles remain one of Russia's main weapons for carrying out large-scale missile strikes. The monthly production target exceeds 80 units, while actual output at some facilities is higher than planned.

At the same time, technical defects have been detected in the missiles, including problems with their release from aircraft carriers. As a result, some batches are being returned to factories for repairs.

Russia's stockpile of 3M14 Kalibr cruise missiles exceeds 450 units. Their monthly production rate is around 29 missiles. Russia is currently directing a significant portion of these missiles into its strategic reserve, including for the future equipping of its naval fleets.