Lula's Victory In The 2026 Brazilian Elections Was Far From Inevitable

MENAFN - The Conversation) On 25 October 2026, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a fourth term in an election that exposed both the resilience of Brazilian democracy and the depth of the far right's social roots. Lula received 51.79% of valid votes in the runoff against far-right candidate Flávio Bolsonaro's 48.21%.

Three weeks earlier, however, the outcome had looked very different: Flávio - son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, now jailed for a coup attempt after losing his bid for reelection in 2022 - led the first round with 47.03% of the valid votes, compared with Lula's 45.16%. The reversal was not simply an electoral comeback. It revealed how a campaign that had failed to generate enthusiasm could be transformed through collective mobilization, both online and in the streets.

The first round result was a warning against complacency. Lula's campaign leaned heavily on his historical achievements and the restoration of policies associated with his previous Workers' Party (PT) governments. These accomplishments were real, but they did not necessarily offer a persuasive answer to a question increasingly heard among voters: what comes next?

For those who have voted for Lula repeatedly over decades, the promise of continuity could coexist with political fatigue. His age and the campaign's difficulty in speaking to younger voters added to this sense of exhaustion. Meanwhile, the assumption that Jair Bolsonaro's imprisonment had removed any serious electoral threat proved dangerously mistaken.

A central contradiction was that the defense of social policies did not automatically translate into a sense of economic security. Many households continued to experience the erosion of purchasing power, high borrowing costs and persistent indebtedness. According to a Brazil's National Confederation of Commerce's July 2026 survey, 82% of Brazilian families reported outstanding debts, 29.8% had overdue bills, and debt payments absorbed approximately 29.5% of monthly household income. Among families earning up to three times the country's minimum wage, indebtedness reached 84.9%.

The politics of everyday insecurity

Flávio Bolsonaro's campaign managed to combine continuity and novelty. His surname preserved his father's political identity and loyal electorate, while his comparatively younger image, disciplined media performances and lack of experience in the federal Executive allowed him to present himself as an alternative to incumbent Lula.

Flávio was not a political outsider: his legislative career was substantial. Yet the campaign's effectiveness lay in its ability to turn familiar grievances into an apparently new political offer.

Public security was especially important in this. Fear of street crime, mobile phone theft and drug trafficking were connected to a broader discourse of order and punishment. The invocation of“narcoterrorism” also resonated with the language of United States' President Donald Trump administration, demonstrating how domestic electoral agendas are increasingly entangled with geopolitical narratives. The campaign likewise foregrounded supermarket prices, debt and the difficulty saving money. Not every issue was directly within the federal government's remit, but the political effect was to hold Lula accountable for the totality of everyday insecurity.

The territorial pattern of the vote also matters. The first round strength of the far right in rural regions and municipalities in the country's interior points to the consolidation of what might be called agribusiness linked“Bolsonarismo”. This is not to suggest that agribusiness is politically homogeneous, or that every rural voter supports the far right.

Rather, it indicates that a powerful political alignment has taken shape across parts of Brazil's Center-West, the interior of populous and rich São Paulo state and other areas where export oriented agriculture exercises economic and social influence. Its expansion into new agricultural frontiers, including the “MATOPIBA” region - encompassing parts of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia states, between the Center-West and Northeast regions of the country - merits systematic electoral and territorial research.

“From mourning to struggle”

The morning after the first round of the election on October 4 was marked by a profound sense of defeat in Lula's campaign. Flávio had finished ahead, and the far right had strengthened its institutional presence. The possibility of a return to Bolsonarismo was no longer abstract. Yet, mourning quickly gave way to mobilization. In Portuguese, the transition can be captured in a phrase that is difficult to translate without losing its force:“do luto à luta”, or“from mourning to struggle”.

Students took to the streets in Rio de Janeiro state; and soon after marches and smaller neighborhood actions multiplied. Artists, musicians, trade unions and people with little previous experience of organized politics joined demonstrations, leafleting, cultural events and local conversations.

It was not merely a sequence of large political rallies. Its significance lay in the diffusion of political activity into everyday spaces: campuses, homes, cultural centers, workplaces and neighborhood networks. Lula's campaign gained more capillarity, extending beyond the formal structures of parties and electoral committees.

Digital mobilization developed in parallel. Influencers urged supporters to remain active, and a WhatsApp channel created by Brazilian congressman André Janones - “Lula's Army” - provided a recognizable language for coordinated social media campaigning. Supporters exchanged practical guidance about posting, sharing and the unintended consequences of amplifying adversarial content. The far right had long invested in these techniques. What was striking in the runoff was the left's rapid appropriation of similar forms of distributed communication.

But the most important innovation was not technological. It was political. Online networks and street mobilization reinforced one another. Digital messages brought people into public spaces, while visible demonstrations gave online activism a sense of momentum and legitimacy. In a fragmented media environment, neither the street nor the screen was sufficient on its own.

A democratic front beyond the left

A further condition of Lula's comeback was the recognition that the traditional right and Bolsonarismo were not identical. The runoff brought together figures with very different political histories, including liberal economists, conservative public personalities and people who had opposed previous Workers' Party governments. The appeal was not that everyone should become a Lula supporter. It was that defending the possibility of political disagreement required preventing an authoritarian political project from returning to Executive power.

This distinction mattered because anti-PT sentiment remained deeply rooted among parts of the Brazilian electorate. Asking voters to endorse Lula's entire record would have narrowed the coalition. Asking them to defend democratic institutions, even while disagreeing with Lula, opened a broader space. Such a front is necessarily contradictory: its members do not share a single economic program or social vision. Yet, this plurality was its democratic strength along the runoff.

Policy debates also returned to the foreground. Proposals to end the six days on, one day off work schedule and move toward a 40 hour work week without wage reductions helped connect democratic mobilization to material demands. Income tax relief, minimum wage increases, protection for app workers such as Uber, social transfers and assistance to small entrepreneurs formed part of the wider political debate.

These initiatives differed considerably in legal status: some reflected existing programs, others pending legislation or campaign commitments. What they did show was the importance of linking a defense of democracy to the conditions of working class life.

Lula ultimately won more than 64 million votes, reversing the first round defeat. This victory should not be romanticized as the achievement of any single party leader, digital strategy or government announcement. It emerged from an exceptional convergence of political organization, public engagement and the formation of a broader democratic coalition.

The economic limits of political victory

Winning the election did not resolve the structural tensions facing a fourth Lula administration. The financial market reaction to the result underscored the distance between electoral expectations and investor preferences, while renewed demands for fiscal adjustment raised the prospect of conflict over the government's social commitments. The central question is whether a government elected through a popular mobilization can maintain and expand social protections under a policy regime that prioritizes expenditure restraint and monetary credibility.

The benchmark interest rate stood at 13.75% a year following Brazil's Central Bank's September 2026 decision. Orthodox interpretations emphasize fiscal credibility, expectations and debt sustainability, arguing that restraint on primary spending can create conditions for lower rates. Critical and heterodox interpretations stress how persistently high real interest rates can themselves fuel debt accumulation, potentially making austerity economically and socially self defeating.

The original Brazilian constitutional spending ceiling introduced under President Michel Temer in 2016 was replaced by a new fiscal framework in 2023. That institutional change matters, but it did not eliminate the political struggle over fiscal limits. The risk for Lula is that accommodating market demands through cuts to social expenditure could undermine the very constituencies whose mobilization secured his victory. Conversely, an ambitious social agenda without a strategy for managing financing conditions and political opposition would face significant obstacles.

Democracy, geopolitics and the unfinished struggle

Three additional challenges will shape next Lula's administration. The first is the resilience of the“Bolsonarismo” movement. The presidential defeat did not dissolve its electorate, networks or institutional influence. The far right remains capable of organizing around security, moral conflict and dissatisfaction with living standards. A democratic victory at the ballot box is therefore not the same as the political defeat of authoritarianism.

The second is public security. Treating violence exclusively as a state level matter is increasingly untenable when national electoral politics and international narratives of“narcoterrorism” shape the debate. A progressive response must address genuine insecurity without reproducing punitive approaches that disproportionately affect poorer and racialized communities. This will require a social as well as an institutional agenda.

The third is geopolitical autonomy. Brazil will have to negotiate with the Trump administration over trade and tariffs while deepening economic relations with China and maintaining a commitment to diversified South–South partnerships. These objectives are not automatically incompatible, but their reconciliation will become harder as competition between major global power intensifies. The question is whether Brazil can defend its policy space and development priorities without being forced into an exclusive alignment.

The lesson of the October 2026 elections in Brazil is thus both hopeful and sobering. Collective mobilization can change the course of an election, even when the political atmosphere appears exhausted and defeat seems inevitable. But the energy that makes an electoral comeback possible must confront structures that do not disappear on election night: entrenched economic power, social inequality, geopolitical pressure and the organized strength of the far right.

The transition from mourning to struggle was decisive for Lula's victory. Whether that struggle can also expand democracy's social and economic foundations is the question that now remains.