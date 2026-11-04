Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

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Sarah Fakhreddine's research focuses on developing water management solutions that holistically address issues of water quantity and quality. She investigates fundamental hydrologic and biogeochemical processes that control the fate and transport of contaminants and nutrients in complex systems, including highly developed watersheds. She is particularly interested in understanding how climate-driven hydrologic shifts and active water management can alter the biogeochemical processes that control water quality. Her work applies laboratory, numerical modeling, and field-based approaches in order to translate the fundamental processes into actionable engineering approaches that protect water quality for human and ecosystem health.

Fakhreddine received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science and M.S. in Environmental Engineering and Science from Stanford University. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the Sustainable Water Resources group at the University of Texas at Austin and served as a fellow in the Climate Resilient Water Systems group at the Environmental Defense Fund.

–present Assistant Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

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