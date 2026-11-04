Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jennifer Parker

Jennifer Parker


Date: 2026-11-04 07:06:52

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct Professor, Defence and Security Institute, The University of Western Australia
  • Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies, UNSW
Profile Articles

Jennifer Parker is an Expert Associate at NSC, and an Adjunct Fellow in naval studies at UNSW Canberra. She also holds the position of Nancy Bentley Associate Fellow in Indo-Pacific Maritime Affairs at the Council on Geostrategy. Jennifer has over 20 years of service with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), specialising as a Principal Warfare Officer and completing advanced training in Anti-Submarine Warfare with RAN. She has extensive operational experience from the Middle East to the Caribbean, and most areas in between. She has undertaken a series of naval appointments nationally and internationally in areas including force design strategy, career management, international exercise planning and operations.

Experience
  • –present Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies at UNSW Canberra, and Expert Associate, National Security College, Australian National University

The Conversation

MENAFN04112026000199003603ID1111917324


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search