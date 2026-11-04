

Adjunct Professor, Defence and Security Institute, The University of Western Australia Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies, UNSW

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Jennifer Parker is an Expert Associate at NSC, and an Adjunct Fellow in naval studies at UNSW Canberra. She also holds the position of Nancy Bentley Associate Fellow in Indo-Pacific Maritime Affairs at the Council on Geostrategy. Jennifer has over 20 years of service with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), specialising as a Principal Warfare Officer and completing advanced training in Anti-Submarine Warfare with RAN. She has extensive operational experience from the Middle East to the Caribbean, and most areas in between. She has undertaken a series of naval appointments nationally and internationally in areas including force design strategy, career management, international exercise planning and operations.

–present Adjunct Fellow, Naval Studies at UNSW Canberra, and Expert Associate, National Security College, Australian National University

Experience