Taimed Biologics To Present 24-Week Phase 2A Data On TMB-365/TMB-380 Maintenance Regimen At HIV Glasgow 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will present results from a Phase 2a study of TMB-365/TMB-380 administered every eight weeks as maintenance therapy in virologically suppressed people living with HIV-1, along with an encore poster on its Phase 1 single-dose escalation study of TMB-365

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaiMed Biologics (TPEX: 4147), a commercial-stage CD4-targeted biologics company advancing antibody-based therapies for long-acting HIV treatment, today announced that it will present 24-week clinical data from its Phase 2a maintenance study of the TMB-365/TMB-380 combination regimen, administered every eight weeks, in an oral presentation at HIV Drug Therapy Glasgow 2026 (HIV Glasgow 2026), taking place November 8–11, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. The company will also present an encore poster on its Phase 1 single-dose escalation study of TMB-365, which was presented orally at IDWeek 2026.

"The Phase 2a study evaluated whether TMB-365/TMB-380, given every eight weeks, could maintain viral suppression as a stand-alone regimen in people living with HIV-1 who switched from combination antiretroviral therapy," said Jimmy Chang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of TaiMed Biologics. "HIV Glasgow brings together clinicians and researchers focused on HIV treatment, and we look forward to sharing these results and discussing the role an antibody-only, long-acting regimen could play in maintenance treatment."

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation on Phase 2a Maintenance Study of TMB-365/TMB-380

Title: A 24-week phase 2a maintenance study of TMB-365/TMB-380 q8w in people with suppressed HIV-1 infection (O31)

Presenting author: Martin Markowitz, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Session: Novel Strategies and Treatment

Date/Time: November 10, 2026 / 10:55 AM – 11:07 AM GMT

Location: Clyde, Scottish Event Campus (SEC)

Encore Poster Presentation on Phase 1 Single-Dose Escalation Study of TMB-365

Title: Single-dose escalation study of TMB-365 in people living with HIV: safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity (P040)

Presenting author: Martin Markowitz, MD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Session: Treatment strategies: Novel therapeutic targets (phase I and II)

Date/Time: November 8–11, 2026

Location: Exhibition Hall 4, Scottish Event Campus (SEC)

About TaiMed Biologics

Founded in 2007, TaiMed Biologics (TPEX: 4147) is a leading commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for HIV treatment. The company developed ibalizumab (Trogarzo®), the first monoclonal antibody approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of HIV-1, and is advancing TMB-365/TMB-380, its lead clinical-stage long-acting maintenance therapy candidate for people living with HIV. TaiMed Biologics also offers comprehensive contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. Its shares trade on the Taipei Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the presentation of data at HIV Glasgow 2026 and the development and potential of TMB-365, TMB-380, and the TMB-365/TMB-380 regimen. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical development, regulatory review, and commercialization, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and TaiMed Biologics undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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