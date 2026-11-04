Polypropylene Market Size To Reach 139.2 Million Tons By 2032 As Asia-Pacific Packaging And Homopolymer Demand Surge, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The polypropylene market is gaining momentum through rising demand for lightweight automotive components, wider adoption of mono-material flexible packaging, and expanding use of high-melt-strength PP in foamed applications, while chemical-recycling partnerships are creating opportunities for recycled-content polypropylene across packaging and industrial applications.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global polypropylene market

Polypropylene Market Upcoming Trends & Developments :

Automotive Weight Reduction Supporting PP Adoption

Polypropylene offers automakers a lightweight option for interior components, helping offset weight from additional vehicle equipment. The higher weight of electric vehicles further increases the need for lighter materials. Its existing use in dashboards, trims, and other interior parts gives PP suppliers an established position in automotive lightweighting.

Growing Use of Single-Polymer Flexible Packs

Mono-material packaging is creating new opportunities for polypropylene in flexible pouches. Food and pet-care brands are adopting PP-based packaging to support recyclability while maintaining practical pack formats. Wider retail distribution of these products can encourage repeat demand and strengthen partnerships between resin producers and packaging converters.

High-Melt-Strength PP Expanding Foam Packaging Uses

High-melt-strength polypropylene is opening opportunities in lightweight, insulated packaging. Its ability to form a fine-cell foam structure makes it suitable for applications such as microwaveable food containers. Single-polymer designs also support recyclability objectives, allowing manufacturers to combine insulation and packaging performance within one material system.

Polypropylene Industry Segments:

By Type

Homopolymer

Copolymer

By Processing Technology

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion Molding

Others

By End-user Industry



Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Products

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence -

Polypropylene Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Polypropylene Demand

Asia-Pacific remains the leading market for polypropylene, supported by rising consumption in China and expanding production capacity across the region. New manufacturing facilities in Indonesia and established resin production in Australia are strengthening regional supply. Growing demand from packaging, automotive, and industrial applications continues to create opportunities for local producers.

North America and Europe Strengthen PP Manufacturing

North America benefits from an established polypropylene manufacturing base, with domestic production supporting regional converters. In Europe, producers are focusing on specialty compounding and recycled-content formulations. These developments help converters access application-specific materials while supporting the growing use of recycled polypropylene in finished products.

“The polypropylene market is growing as demand increases across packaging, automotive, consumer products, and industrial applications. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across polypropylene types and processing technologies, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Borealis AG



Braskem

China National Petroleum Corporation

Ducor Petrochemicals

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

HMC Polymers Company Limited

INEOS

LG Chem

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

OQ SAOC

PJSC SIBUR Holding

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Sinopec

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

TotalEnergies

Trinseo PLC



Vioneo

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