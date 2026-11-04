Whitemount Publishing Expands All-In-One Hybrid Publishing Infrastructure Across The United States

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US hybrid publishing platform combines professional ghostwriting, editing, custom book cover design, printing, and global Amazon distribution.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A premier US hybrid publishing platform headquartered in New York, today announced the national rollout of its expanded hybrid book publishing and author services ecosystem. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional publishing standards and self-publishing speed, the platform provides independent writers, corporate leaders, biographers, and novelists with a single source for manuscript creation, multi-format production, and global retail distribution.As demand grows among American authors for complete creative ownership combined with professional publishing oversight, Whitemount Publishing delivers an end-to-end framework. The platform integrates professional ghostwriting, developmental editing, custom cover art design, physical book printing, and multi-channel marketing campaigns under one streamlined operation.Integrated Services for American Authors and Media Creators:Whitemount Publishing provides a full-spectrum publishing suite structured to turn raw manuscript ideas into market-ready titles:Professional Ghostwriting & Editorial Guidance: Dedicated ghostwriters and editors collaborate directly with authors across fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, autobiographies, and children's literature to refine plot structures and preserve narrative integrity.Custom Book Cover Design & Interior Formatting: Attention-grabbing typography and custom cover layouts engineered to meet commercial retail standards across print and digital editions.Multi-Format Book Printing & Production: High-quality physical printing, eBook conversion (Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook), trade book production, and hardcopy distribution.Global Book Marketing & Media Promotion: Comprehensive digital marketing campaigns incorporating author website development, cinematic video book trailers, social media marketing, and Amazon advertising strategies.Audiobook Production & Translation: Professional voice narration, sound engineering, and multi-language book translations to expand international audience reach."Authors in the US often face a hard choice between losing rights through traditional publishing routes or sacrificing production quality through solo self-publishing," said a spokesperson for Whitemount Publishing. "Our hybrid platform combines top-tier editorial talent, professional design, physical printing, and global distribution. We empower creators to publish commercial-grade books while retaining full ownership of their work."Engineered for Search Authority and Global Retail Reach:Beyond production, Whitemount Publishing embeds digital visibility and author brand building directly into its distribution pipeline. By placing titles across major online retailers, physical bookstores, and digital catalog networks, the agency helps client titles rank effectively on search engines and reach readers across North America and international markets.For more information on Whitemount Publishing or to explore publishing services, visitAbout Whitemount Publishing:Whitemount Publishing is a hybrid publishing company based in New York, NY. Specializing in professional ghostwriting, developmental editing, book cover design, physical book printing, multi-format publishing, and strategic book marketing, Whitemount Publishing helps authors transform manuscripts into published titles distributed across major US and global channels.

Savannah Smith

Whitemount Publishing

+1 332 203 3306

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Whitemount Publishing Expands All-in-One Hybrid Publishing Infrastructure Across the United States News Provided By Resoltives November 04, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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