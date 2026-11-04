SmashByte chooses Tells for business messaging.

Editorial illustration of connected business messaging. Not a customer deployment screenshot.

Orange County technology sourcing and infrastructure company selects enterprise messaging provider Tells.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise SMS and RCS messaging provider, today announced that SmashByte has chosen Tells for business messaging. The customer-selection announcement brings attention to SmashByte, an Orange County, California company working across technology sourcing and infrastructure services.

SmashByte helps businesses source, secure, deploy and finance technology infrastructure. Its five divisions cover wireless connectivity, security, software, servers and capital. The company describes its approach as a solution aggregator and deal desk, helping organizations coordinate technology requirements that can span several providers and categories.

SmashByte's work includes connectivity for wireless internet service providers and distributed networks, security services, software sourcing and licensing, server infrastructure and financing. That breadth gives businesses a way to discuss a larger technology project rather than approaching every requirement as an isolated purchase. More information about the company is available at .

Tells provides enterprise SMS and RCS messaging, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Businesses can explore options for connecting messaging with their own systems and communication processes.

"We chose Tells because it combines ease of use with the flexibility our team needs. Its API gives our technical team the tools to build integrations, while its campaign features make it straightforward for nontechnical users to create and manage messaging campaigns," said Apoorva Cutting, CEO of SmashByte.

"We're glad SmashByte chose Tells and look forward to supporting its business messaging needs," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

Business messaging is most useful when the communication fits the work happening around it. An inquiry, a requested update or a follow-up conversation should have a clear purpose, an appropriate recipient and a defined next step. Integrations can help a team connect those communications with the systems that hold the relevant business context.

For organizations evaluating a messaging provider, practical questions include how their systems will connect, where replies will be handled and when a conversation should reach a person. Teams should also consider delivery visibility, recipient preferences and the requirements that apply to their intended messages.

Tells works with businesses to discuss messaging requirements and integration options. Appropriate permissions, message content and follow-up processes must be evaluated for the specific use case rather than assumed from the availability of a messaging API.

To learn more about Tells or request a demo, visit .

About SmashByte

SmashByte helps businesses source, secure, deploy and finance technology infrastructure across connectivity, security, software, servers and capital. Learn more at .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

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SmashByte Chooses Tells for Business Messaging News Provided By Tells November 04, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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