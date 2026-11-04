Jordanelle Ridge Brings Community Together For Second Annual Pumpkin Patch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HEBER, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jordanelle Ridge recently welcomed residents and visitors to its second annual Pumpkin Patch bringing families together for an afternoon of fall activities and seasonal treats at the Jordanelle Ridge Barn, located at 2013 Coyote Canyon Parkway in Heber City, Utah 84032.The free event brought together Jordanelle Ridge residents and members of the Heber City community for a variety of activities, including pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, and face painting. Guests also enjoyed a festive photo area behind The Barn, where families gathered to take pictures throughout the afternoon.“The turnout and enthusiasm we saw this year exceeded our expectations,” said Cody Winterton, division president of Raintree Investment Corporation, developer of Jordanelle Ridge.“It's encouraging to see this tradition gain momentum, and we're excited to build on Fresh pretzels from The Pretzel Connection were a favorite among guests, along with apple cider. The afternoon also included a soup tasting from the Barn Café & Deli, giving guests the opportunity to sample potential new additions to the menu.Jordanelle Ridge will continue its seasonal celebrations with Christmas at the Barn on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026. The event will be free and open to the public, with more details to be announced soon.Located near Jordanelle Reservoir, Wasatch Mountain State Park, and miles of hiking and biking trails, Jordanelle Ridge offers a lifestyle centered on outdoor recreation, scenic surroundings, and mountain living in Heber City.For more information about Jordanelle Ridge and upcoming community events, visit or email....ABOUT JORDANELLE RIDGEJordanelle Ridge is Heber City's newest 10,000-acre master-planned community located in the heart of Utah's Wasatch Back, adjacent to Jordanelle Reservoir. Jordanelle Ridge offers a variety of home options for every lifestyle, including custom home sites, single-family homes, and townhomes. The community features a community center, planned sports club amenities, and access to outdoor recreation.To learn more about Jordanelle Ridge, visit .

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Jordanelle Ridge Brings Community Together for Second Annual Pumpkin Patch News Provided By Connected Communications November 04, 2026, 23:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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