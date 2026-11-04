Barstow To Celebrate 100 Years Of Route 66 With Centennial Event And Main Street Heritage Park Ribbon Cutting

New Main Street Heritage Park Along Historic Route 66 in Barstow

Free community event on historic Main Street features classic cars, live music and the reveal of the city's official Route 66 Centennial Time Capsule

BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Barstow will mark the U.S. Route 66 centennial with a free community celebration and the ribbon cutting of the new Main Street Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The event follows the highway's official 100th anniversary on Nov. 11.

Long before Route 66 carried travelers west, Barstow was already a bustling railroad crossroads in the Mojave Desert. In 1925, Main Street moved to the route that would become U.S. Highway 66, welcoming Dust Bowl families heading to California and generations of road-trippers. Today, Barstow's historic Main Street still offers glimpses of that era through its colorful murals and vintage motel signs. Nearby, the 1911 Casa del Desierto Harvey House is home to the Route 66 Mother Road Museum, while the site of the original Del Taco restaurant recalls another chapter of the city's roadside history.

"Having grown up in Barstow, I've always believed we have so much here worth seeing," said Mayor Tim Silva. "People come from around the world to travel Route 66, and I want them to spend some time right here on our Main Street. With the opening of Heritage Park, we're giving visitors another reason to stop and our residents another place to enjoy and take pride in."

Formerly the Route 66 Pocket Park at First Avenue and Main Street, Heritage Park now features accessible pathways, shade canopies, seating, landscaping and a new monument sign. Residents helped choose its name. The project is part of the city's first phase of Main Street improvements.

"For generations, Barstow was one of the places travelers counted on as they crossed the Desert," said Brendan O'Brien, co-owner of the Route 66 Mother Road Museum. "One hundred years later, people still come from around the world to experience Route 66. Here in Barstow, they can walk the same Main Street and discover the stories that made the Mother Road famous."

The celebration also features the reveal of the official Route 66 Centennial Time Capsule placement and plaque, filled with symbolic items from agencies across the Barstow community, which will not be opened again for 50 years.

Event Details

.When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

.Where: Main Street Heritage Park, First Avenue and Main Street, Barstow

.Cost: Free

.Highlights: Ribbon cutting, time capsule reveal, classic cars, live music, food trucks, retail vendors and family activities

For more information, visit the City's website at .

About the City of Barstow

Located in the heart of the Mojave Desert, the City of Barstow encompasses approximately 41 square miles and is home to about 25,000 residents. Incorporated in 1947, Barstow is a vibrant and resilient community that serves as a regional crossroads, where Interstates 15 and 40 and State Route 58 converge, connecting major transportation corridors and playing an important role in commerce, travel, and logistics throughout Southern California.

Barstow is at the entrance to the Mojave National Preserve and is home to the U.S. Army National Training Center at Ft. Irwin; Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow; NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Network; Veterans Home of California, Barstow; and BNSF Railway's classification yard.

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Allie Duran

Westbound Communications

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Barstow to Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66 With Centennial Event and Main Street Heritage Park Ribbon Cutting News Provided By Westbound Communications November 04, 2026, 23:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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