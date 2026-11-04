Azerbaijan Imports 544.89 Tons Of RON-98 Gasoline From Romania In 8 Months

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan
imported 544.89 tons of RON-98 gasoline worth $694,610 from Romania
in the first eight months of 2026, the largest share of total
imports.
In the reporting period, Azerbaijan totally imported 1,422 tons
of RON-98 gasoline worth $1.8 million from three countries -
Romania, Russia, and Belarus.
According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the
Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, RON-98 gasoline imports
declined in both value and volume during the reporting period
compared to the same period last year.
Specifically, compared to the first eight months of 2025, the
value of imports decreased by $373,000, or 17.1%, while the
physical volume fell by 355 tons, or 20%. Based on these figures,
approximately 1,777 tons of RON-98 gasoline worth about $2.18
million were imported into Azerbaijan during the same period last
year.
From which countries Azerbaijan imported RON-98
gasoline?
From January through August 2026, Azerbaijan mainly imported
RON-98 gasoline from Romania, Russia and Belarus.
Romania ranked 1st, accounting for approximately 38.3% of total
import volume and 38.5% of import value.
Russia ranked 2nd. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan
imported 460.31 tons of RON-98 gasoline from this country. The
total value of the product amounted to $564,340. Russia accounted
for approximately 32.4% of total import volume and 31.2% of import
value.
Belarus ranked 3rd, supplying 416.95 tons of gasoline. Imports
from this country were valued at $546,870. Belarus accounted for
approximately 29.3% of total import volume and 30.3% of import
value.
Thus, during the reporting period, RON-98 gasoline imports were
distributed relatively evenly among the three countries.
Nevertheless, Romania remained Azerbaijan's largest supplier in
terms of both physical volume and value.
Countries from which Azerbaijan imported RON-98 in the reporting
period:
RON-98 gasoline is a type of motor fuel with a lead content not
exceeding 0.013 grams per liter and an octane rating of 98 or
higher.
CommentsNo comment