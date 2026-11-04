Perimenopause Gets A Seat At The Table: Pemi Launches Supper Club Series With Inaugural NYC Gathering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The perimenopause supplement brand hosted its first-ever Pemi Supper Club on October 15 at Palma in New York City, an intimate evening of perimenopause education, conversation, and community for content creators and wellness-minded women in their late 30s and 40s. It is the first of a planned series across the U.S.

New York, NY, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pemi, a perimenopause supplement brand founded and owned by women, hosted its first-ever Pemi Supper Club on October 15, 2026 at Palma in New York City. The dinner brought together a group of content creators and wellness-minded women in their late 30s and 40s for an intimate evening centered around perimenopause education, conversation, and community, and it marks the start of a planned Pemi Supper Club series across the U.S.







The table at the first Pemi Supper Club, held October 15, 2026 at Palma in New York City.

The conversation covered what perimenopause actually is, the early signs women often don't recognize, how it differs from menopause, and why it is so important to normalize these conversations and help women feel informed and supported. Guests compared notes on their own experiences over the course of the meal, in a setting designed to feel like a conversation among friends rather than a seminar.

Kim Bennett, Co-Founder & Head of Community and Operations at Pemi, co-hosted the evening and was a big part of bringing the experience to life.

"We created the Pemi Supper Club because conversations about perimenopause deserve more space in our everyday lives. So many women are experiencing changes they don't fully understand, and sometimes the most powerful thing is simply being in a room where you can talk about them openly. This first dinner was about education, connection, and making women feel more comfortable asking questions and sharing their experiences." Kim Bennett, Co-Founder & Head of Community and Operations, Pemi.

Perimenopause is the stretch of years leading up to menopause, and it often starts earlier than women expect, in the late 30s and 40s, before many realize what is happening. Because the experience varies from woman to woman and is still rarely discussed in everyday life, many women move through this chapter without a clear explanation or a group of peers going through the same thing. The Supper Club is Pemi's answer to that gap: a shared table, a plain explanation of what is happening, and room to ask questions.

The New York dinner was the first of what Pemi envisions as a Pemi Supper Club series across the U.S. Future cities and dates are not yet finalized, but the goal is to continue creating these in-person experiences and building a real community around women's midlife wellness, alongside the plain-language perimenopause education Pemi publishes for women navigating this chapter. Women interested in future dinners can join the Pemi list to receive Supper Club invitations as new cities are announced.

The evening brought to life what Pemi is building beyond its products. The brand was built specifically for perimenopause rather than the broader menopause market, to meet women earlier in the transition. Easy is the point: Pemi makes three oral dissolving strips with no pills, no powders, and no water. Each strip is individually packaged, goes on the tongue, and melts in about 30 seconds, so there is nothing to remember beyond one strip. The strips are targeted rather than a stack: Luna supports a balanced mood, Clara supports mental clarity, and Sera supports restful sleep, and a woman picks the one or ones that fit what she needs. It is not a regimen, and no one needs all three every day. Luna is made with 28 mg of clinically studied Affron® saffron extract. Affron® research has observed mood-related benefits with continued use, including outcomes observed after approximately four weeks.

Pemi's strips are hormone-free, vegan, and sugar-free with no artificial dyes, and the brand positions them alongside a woman's broader perimenopause journey rather than in place of any part of it. In Pemi's words: "Not ready to explore HRT? Pemi can meet you where you are. Already on HRT and looking for some extra support? Just talk to your healthcare provider."

Luna, Clara, and Sera are available at pemiwellness.com. Pemi ships within the United States.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.







Pemi makes targeted oral dissolving supplement strips built specifically for perimenopause.

About Pemi

Pemi is a women-founded and women-owned wellness brand built specifically for perimenopause, made to meet women earlier in the transition, often in their late 30s and 40s. Pemi makes three oral dissolving strips, Luna for calm mood, Clara for mental clarity, and Sera for restful sleep, with no pills, no powders, and no water: each strip is placed on the tongue and melts in about 30 seconds. Women choose the one or ones that fit what they need. Pemi is a direct-to-consumer brand shipping in the United States.

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contact [at] pemiwellness.com

