Response Ready Celebrates 25 Years Of San Diego Project Heart Beat And Its Life-Saving Legacy

Together to celebrate 25 years of Project Heart Beat and the people behind its lifesaving mission

Honoring 25 years of making AEDs more accessible across San Diego.

Maureen O'Connor reflects on 25 years of dedication to expanding AED access and saving lives.

A room full of gratitude for the people who help bring Project Heart Beat's lifesaving mission to life.

Sharing stories that bring Project Heart Beat's lifesaving mission to life.

Anniversary celebration honors the people, partnerships and sudden cardiac arrest survivors behind 25 years of expanding public access to AEDs across San Diego.

- Maureen O'Connor, PAD Program Manager, San Diego Project Heart Beat

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN DIEGO, CA - November 2026 - Response Ready, through its CPR1 partnership with the City of San Diego, joined firefighters, emergency medical professionals, community leaders and sudden cardiac arrest survivors to celebrate the 25th anniversary of San Diego Project Heart Beat, a pioneering public access defibrillation program dedicated to saving lives.

The celebration honored the people behind the program, the lives it has helped save and the community partnerships that have sustained its mission for 25 years.

Among the most moving moments were reflections from Karen McElliott, whose personal tragedy helped inspire Project Heart Beat, and Maureen“Mo” O'Connor, the program's longtime manager. Together, they shared the program's beginnings, the challenges of expanding access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and the determination that continues to drive its work.

A Personal Tragedy That Inspired a Lifesaving Mission

On October 17, 1999, Karen's husband, Ron McElliott, collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line of a 10K race in Chula Vista, California. Fellow runners immediately began CPR, but the ambulance assigned to the event had been dispatched elsewhere, taking its AED with it. Tragically, Ron did not survive.

“When Ron passed away, no one really knew much about cardiac arrest, or its difference from a heart attack. It wasn't until later we learned that having an AED on site could have saved Ron's life,” Karen recalled.

His death became a catalyst for change.

Determined to help prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss, Karen became an advocate for public access to AEDs and greater awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.

Working alongside the City of San Diego, emergency response professionals and community leaders, she helped advance a vision central to Project Heart Beat: making AEDs as accessible as fire extinguishers throughout the community.

Established in 2001, Project Heart Beat has grown into a nationally recognized public access defibrillation program, expanding AED availability and helping residents recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies.

What began with one family's heartbreaking loss has become a lasting legacy of hope, education and lives saved.

Survivors Share the Power of Community Action

Three sudden cardiac arrest survivors shared their experiences during the celebration, bringing the importance of immediate action into sharp focus.

One survivor described collapsing while playing tennis with friends. Although his friends had never received formal CPR, first aid or AED training, they knew an AED was available in the clubhouse. They retrieved the device, followed its spoken instructions and used it to help save his life.

“Hearing survivors share their stories reminds us why this work matters. Every accessible AED gives someone nearby the opportunity to step forward and help,” said Prabakar Mahalingam, Managing Partner of Response Ready.

The friends' willingness to act illustrated a central message of Project Heart Beat: everyday people can make a lifesaving difference. AEDs provide instructions to guide users and allow a shock only when the device determines one is needed.

Their story also highlighted why AED access in sports clubs, schools, workplaces and other community spaces matters. Before emergency responders arrive, the people nearby can play a critical role.

Recognizing 25 Years of Partnership and Commitment

Representatives of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, including Fire Chief Robert Logan, joined firefighters and representatives from Falck, the City's emergency medical services provider, for the celebration.

Their participation reflected the longstanding collaboration among emergency responders, public agencies, healthcare professionals and community partners that supports Project Heart Beat's mission.

Since its establishment in 2001, the program has deployed more than 11,000 AEDs throughout the region and contributed to more than 220 reported lives saved through its managed program participants and AED placements.

Behind those milestones are families, friends and communities given more time together.

Supporting Project Heart Beat's Next Chapter

As an official AED supplier for the City of San Diego and a partner of Project Heart Beat, CPR1, a Response Ready company, is proud to support the program's continued work.

“For 25 years, Project Heart Beat has shown what a community can achieve together. We're proud to support its next chapter and help put more lifesaving AEDs within reach,” said Carolena Enayati, CEO of Response Ready.

Through the partnership, Response Ready and CPR1 help expand AED access, promote CPR and AED education, and strengthen emergency preparedness throughout San Diego.

The anniversary offered an opportunity to honor the individuals who have carried the mission forward and renew the commitment to preparing more communities to respond.

From Karen McElliott's determination to honor her husband's memory to the survivors alive today because someone nearby took action, Project Heart Beat's story reflects the lasting impact of compassion and community commitment.

As the program enters its next chapter, Response Ready remains dedicated to helping more people access the equipment, knowledge and confidence to respond when every second counts.

About Response Ready

Response Ready helps organizations and communities prepare for medical emergencies through access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs), CPR and first aid training, and emergency preparedness solutions. Through CPR1, a Response Ready company and official AED supplier for the City of San Diego, Response Ready supports San Diego Project Heart Beat's mission to expand public access to AEDs and improve sudden cardiac arrest response across the region.

Shahin Enayati

Response Ready

+1 858-665-8444

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Response Ready Celebrates 25 Years of San Diego Project Heart Beat and Its Life-Saving Legacy News Provided By Response Ready November 04, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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