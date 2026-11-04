COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
|
Well
|
Vertical
Depth
(feet)
|
Completed
Lateral (feet)
| Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
|Kretzschmar PBH #1
|18,274
|7,956
|29
|Kretzschmar PP #1
|16,572
|9,292
|39
|Winn CR #1
|14,970
|11,393
|31
|Dollie Jones RP #1
|16,322
|14,783
|40
|Starkey MP #1
|16,183
|6,936
|31
|Danford CS #1
|16,462
|8,612
|26
SOCAR Transaction
On November 4, 2026, Comstock entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("SOCAR") to sell non-operated working interests in 20% of Comstock's interest in its Legacy Haynesville upstream assets, 15% of Comstock's interest in its Western Haynesville upstream assets and 15% of the Company's interest in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC for an aggregate cash purchase price of $1.65 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. SOCAR's interest in the Western Haynesville upstream assets will reduce to 7.5% after five years and after SOCAR has achieved a 15% return on investment in those assets. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2026 and is expected to close by year end, subject to customary conditions, including any required governmental approvals.
Extension of Bank Credit Facility
On November 4, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment to its bank credit facility to extend the maturity date of the bank credit facility to November 15, 2028. Upon the closing of the SOCAR transaction and the retirement of debt using the proceeds received from SOCAR, the maturity date will extend further to November 15, 2031. After closing the SOCAR transaction, aggregate commitments under the bank credit facility will continue to be $1.5 billion while borrowings will be subject to a borrowing base initially set at $1.6 billion.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2026, to discuss the third quarter 2026 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .
If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on November 5, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|319,269
|$
|307,906
|$
|1,025,289
|$
|1,059,417
|Oil sales
|612
|681
|1,846
|2,124
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|319,881
|308,587
|1,027,135
|1,061,541
|Gas services
|64,482
|141,265
|294,464
|371,427
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets
|-
|(2,493
|)
|3,400
|(2,493
|)
|Total revenues and other operating income
|384,363
|447,359
|1,324,999
|1,430,475
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|11,032
|11,216
|28,653
|32,950
|Gathering and transportation
|50,012
|39,969
|135,147
|124,345
|Lease operating
|28,457
|28,778
|84,888
|94,887
|Exploration
|10,745
|6,600
|24,515
|8,750
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|185,655
|157,395
|494,619
|483,665
|Gas services
|59,423
|141,684
|285,293
|385,167
|General and administrative
|16,104
|11,504
|51,477
|34,884
|Total operating expenses
|361,428
|397,146
|1,104,592
|1,164,648
|Operating income
|22,935
|50,213
|220,407
|265,827
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain from derivative financial instruments
|74,529
|142,822
|121,290
|48,330
|Other income
|208
|409
|730
|2,848
|Interest expense
|(58,333
|)
|(56,722
|)
|(166,436
|)
|(166,737
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|16,404
|86,509
|(44,416
|)
|(115,559
|)
|Income before income taxes
|39,339
|136,722
|175,991
|150,268
|Provision for income taxes
|(13,973
|)
|(18,623
|)
|(23,126
|)
|(16,834
|)
|Net income
|25,366
|118,099
|152,865
|133,434
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(3,096
|)
|(6,971
|)
|(14,379
|)
|(18,742
|)
|Net income available to the Company
|$
|22,270
|$
|111,128
|$
|138,486
|$
|114,692
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.45
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|291,772
|291,097
|291,569
|290,671
|Diluted
|291,772
|293,952
|291,569
|294,004
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|122,392
|111,770
|333,316
|338,963
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|7
|11
|23
|34
|Total production (MMcfe)
|122,432
|111,837
|333,453
|339,166
|Natural gas sales
|$
|319,269
|$
|307,906
|$
|1,025,289
|$
|1,059,417
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|39,462
|26,381
|2,407
|22,708
|Total natural gas including hedging
|358,731
|334,287
|1,027,696
|1,082,125
|Oil sales
|612
|681
|1,846
|2,124
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|359,343
|$
|334,968
|$
|1,029,542
|$
|1,084,249
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|2.61
|$
|2.75
|$
|3.08
|$
|3.13
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|2.93
|$
|2.99
|$
|3.08
|$
|3.19
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|87.43
|$
|61.91
|$
|80.26
|$
|62.47
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.61
|$
|2.76
|$
|3.08
|$
|3.13
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.94
|$
|3.00
|$
|3.09
|$
|3.20
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|11,032
|$
|11,216
|$
|28,653
|$
|32,950
|Gathering and transportation
|50,012
|39,969
|135,147
|124,345
|Lease operating
|28,457
|28,778
|84,888
|94,887
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|8,628
|5,880
|28,198
|19,291
|Total production costs
|$
|98,129
|$
|85,843
|$
|276,886
|$
|271,473
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.41
|0.36
|0.41
|0.37
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.23
|0.26
|0.25
|0.28
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.07
|0.05
|0.08
|0.06
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.80
|Unhedged operating margin
|69
|%
|72
|%
|73
|%
|74
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|73
|%
|74
|%
|73
|%
|75
|%
|Gas services revenue
|$
|64,482
|$
|141,265
|$
|294,464
|$
|371,427
|Gas services expenses
|59,423
|141,684
|285,293
|385,167
|Gas services margin
|$
|5,059
|$
|(419
|)
|$
|9,171
|$
|(13,740
|)
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|17,066
|$
|16,941
|$
|56,515
|$
|36,557
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|17,066
|$
|16,941
|$
|56,515
|$
|36,557
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|16,917
|$
|1,095
|$
|24,291
|$
|9,946
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|120,023
|114,215
|469,157
|345,319
|Development drilling and completion
|233,780
|145,854
|591,695
|415,423
|Other development costs
|12,147
|5,946
|31,424
|14,380
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|382,867
|$
|267,110
|$
|1,116,567
|$
|785,068
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY:
|Net income available to the Company
|$
|22,270
|$
|111,128
|$
|138,486
|$
|114,692
|Unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments
|(35,067
|)
|(116,441
|)
|(118,883
|)
|(25,622
|)
|Exploration expense
|10,745
|6,600
|24,515
|8,750
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|-
|2,493
|(3,400
|)
|2,493
|Adjustment to income taxes
|7,928
|17,153
|12,847
|2,734
|Adjusted net income available to the Company(1)
|$
|5,876
|$
|20,933
|$
|53,565
|$
|103,047
|Adjusted net income available to the Company per share(2)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.35
|Diluted shares outstanding
|291,772
|293,952
|291,569
|294,004
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income
|$
|25,366
|$
|118,099
|$
|152,865
|$
|133,434
|Interest expense
|58,333
|56,722
|166,436
|166,737
|Income taxes
|13,973
|18,623
|23,126
|16,834
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|185,655
|157,395
|494,619
|483,665
|Exploration
|10,745
|6,600
|24,515
|8,750
|Unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments
|(35,067
|)
|(116,441
|)
|(118,883
|)
|(25,622
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|7,477
|5,624
|23,280
|15,595
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|-
|2,493
|(3,400
|)
|2,493
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|266,482
|$
|249,115
|$
|762,558
|$
|801,886
|OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL (4) :
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|180,209
|$
|153,093
|$
|622,379
|$
|675,403
|Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable
|43,207
|(582
|)
|(18,745
|)
|(1,900
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other current assets
|29
|1,729
|2,978
|(24,152
|)
|(Increase) decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(15,460
|)
|36,111
|(18,224
|)
|(10,376
|)
|Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
|$
|207,985
|$
|190,351
|$
|588,388
|$
|638,975
(1) Adjusted net income available to the Company is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income available to the Company per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
(4) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a measure of operating cash generation of the Company based on the revenues and expenses that were related to the period versus the period when the revenues were received or expenses paid while enhancing comparability across periods. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is not a measure of Comstock's liquidity or actual cash generation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,633
|$
|23,930
|Accounts receivable
|223,800
|242,545
|Derivative financial instruments
|108,576
|19,206
|Other current assets
|69,250
|75,257
|Total current assets
|420,259
|360,938
|Property and equipment, net
|6,990,777
|6,215,494
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|96,456
|94,733
|Derivative financial instruments
|11,571
|-
|$
|7,854,960
|$
|7,007,062
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|547,744
|$
|501,695
|Accrued costs
|116,348
|153,248
|Operating leases
|37,789
|46,937
|Derivative financial instruments
|-
|27,636
|Total current liabilities
|701,881
|729,516
|Long-term debt
|3,356,968
|2,809,066
|Deferred income taxes
|510,039
|437,098
|Derivative financial instruments
|9,694
|-
|Long-term operating leases
|58,215
|47,692
|Reserve for future abandonment costs
|21,829
|20,787
|Total liabilities
|4,658,626
|4,044,159
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,810
|146,527
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,199,358
|1,376,053
|Accumulated earnings
|1,262,716
|1,124,230
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,608,884
|2,646,810
|Noncontrolling interest
|587,450
|316,093
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,196,334
|2,962,903
|$
|7,854,960
|$
|7,007,062
CONTACT: Ron Mills
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834...
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