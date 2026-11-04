COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRISCO, TX, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Highlights of 2026 's Third Quarter

Production grew 9% from the third quarter of 2025 and was 8% higher than the second quarter of 2026 driven by our drilling program.



Sixteen Legacy Haynesville wells were turned to sales with an average lateral length of 10,812 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day. Six of these wells were horseshoe wells.

Six Western Haynesville wells were turned to sales in the third quarter with an average lateral length of 9,829 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 33 MMcf per day.

Growth in production drove the third quarter 2026 financial results:



Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, increased to $359 million for the quarter.



Cash flows from operating activities was $180 million and operating cash flow before changes in working capital was $208 million or $0.71 per share.



Net income available to the Company was $22 million, or $0.08 per diluted share and adjusted net income available to the Company was $6 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the quarter. Net income was $25 million and adjusted EBITDAX was $266 million.

$450 million Haynesville shale drilling venture with Jerry Jones is expected to generate free cash flow in the fourth quarter to further strengthen the balance sheet.

$1.65 billion SOCAR divestiture will substantially enhance Comstock's balance sheet. Bank credit facility maturity was extended to November 15, 2028, and extends further to November 15, 2031, after the SOCAR transaction closes and debt is retired.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Comstock produced 122.4 Bcfe in the third quarter of 2026, which increased 9% from the third quarter of 2025 and 8% from the second quarter of this year. During the third quarter of 2026, Comstock realized $2.61 per Mcfe before hedging and $2.94 per Mcfe after hedging. Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2026 were $359.3 million (including realized hedging gains of $39.5 million). Cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 was $180.2 million. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital generated in the third quarter of 2026 was $208.0 million, and net income available to the Company for the third quarter was $22.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share. The net income available to the Company in the quarter included a pre-tax $35.1 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the second quarter of 2026. Excluding this item and exploration expense, adjusted net income available to the Company for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.80 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.41 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.23 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.07 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 69% in the third quarter of 2026 and 73% after hedging. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, production was 1,221 MMcfe per day. Comstock realized $3.08 per Mcfe before hedging and $3.09 per Mcfe after hedging. Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $1.03 billion (including realized hedging gains of $2.4 million). Cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2026 was $622.4 million. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital generated in the first nine months of 2026 was $588.4 million, and net income available to the Company was $138.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share. Net income available to the Company for the first nine months of 2026 included a pre-tax $118.9 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management. Excluding this item, exploration expense and gain on sale of assets, adjusted net income available to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $53.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Comstock's production cost per Mcfe for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 averaged $0.83 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.41 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged and hedged operating margin was 73% for the first nine months of 2026. Drilling Results Comstock drilled 21 (13.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2026, which had an average lateral length of 10,967 feet. Comstock turned 23 (20.4 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2026. Since its last operational update in July 2026, Comstock has turned 22 (17.1 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 27 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,544 feet. Included in the wells turned to sales were six more successful Western Haynesville wells:



Well

Vertical

Depth

(feet)

Completed

Lateral (feet) Initial

Production

Rate (MMcf

per day) Kretzschmar PBH #1 18,274 7,956 29 Kretzschmar PP #1 16,572 9,292 39 Winn CR #1 14,970 11,393 31 Dollie Jones RP #1 16,322 14,783 40 Starkey MP #1 16,183 6,936 31 Danford CS #1 16,462 8,612 26

SOCAR Transaction

On November 4, 2026, Comstock entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan ("SOCAR") to sell non-operated working interests in 20% of Comstock's interest in its Legacy Haynesville upstream assets, 15% of Comstock's interest in its Western Haynesville upstream assets and 15% of the Company's interest in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC for an aggregate cash purchase price of $1.65 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. SOCAR's interest in the Western Haynesville upstream assets will reduce to 7.5% after five years and after SOCAR has achieved a 15% return on investment in those assets. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2026 and is expected to close by year end, subject to customary conditions, including any required governmental approvals.

Extension of Bank Credit Facility

On November 4, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment to its bank credit facility to extend the maturity date of the bank credit facility to November 15, 2028. Upon the closing of the SOCAR transaction and the retirement of debt using the proceeds received from SOCAR, the maturity date will extend further to November 15, 2031. After closing the SOCAR transaction, aggregate commitments under the bank credit facility will continue to be $1.5 billion while borrowings will be subject to a borrowing base initially set at $1.6 billion.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2026, to discuss the third quarter 2026 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:

.

Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on November 5, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 319,269 $ 307,906 $ 1,025,289 $ 1,059,417 Oil sales 612 681 1,846 2,124 Total natural gas and oil sales 319,881 308,587 1,027,135 1,061,541 Gas services 64,482 141,265 294,464 371,427 Gain (loss) on sale of assets - (2,493 ) 3,400 (2,493 ) Total revenues and other operating income 384,363 447,359 1,324,999 1,430,475 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 11,032 11,216 28,653 32,950 Gathering and transportation 50,012 39,969 135,147 124,345 Lease operating 28,457 28,778 84,888 94,887 Exploration 10,745 6,600 24,515 8,750 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 185,655 157,395 494,619 483,665 Gas services 59,423 141,684 285,293 385,167 General and administrative 16,104 11,504 51,477 34,884 Total operating expenses 361,428 397,146 1,104,592 1,164,648 Operating income 22,935 50,213 220,407 265,827 Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 74,529 142,822 121,290 48,330 Other income 208 409 730 2,848 Interest expense (58,333 ) (56,722 ) (166,436 ) (166,737 ) Total other income (expenses) 16,404 86,509 (44,416 ) (115,559 ) Income before income taxes 39,339 136,722 175,991 150,268 Provision for income taxes (13,973 ) (18,623 ) (23,126 ) (16,834 ) Net income 25,366 118,099 152,865 133,434 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,096 ) (6,971 ) (14,379 ) (18,742 ) Net income available to the Company $ 22,270 $ 111,128 $ 138,486 $ 114,692 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 291,772 291,097 291,569 290,671 Diluted 291,772 293,952 291,569 294,004

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Natural gas production (MMcf) 122,392 111,770 333,316 338,963 Oil production (Mbbls) 7 11 23 34 Total production (MMcfe) 122,432 111,837 333,453 339,166 Natural gas sales $ 319,269 $ 307,906 $ 1,025,289 $ 1,059,417 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 39,462 26,381 2,407 22,708 Total natural gas including hedging 358,731 334,287 1,027,696 1,082,125 Oil sales 612 681 1,846 2,124 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 359,343 $ 334,968 $ 1,029,542 $ 1,084,249 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.61 $ 2.75 $ 3.08 $ 3.13 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.93 $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.19 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 87.43 $ 61.91 $ 80.26 $ 62.47 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.61 $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.13 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.94 $ 3.00 $ 3.09 $ 3.20 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 11,032 $ 11,216 $ 28,653 $ 32,950 Gathering and transportation 50,012 39,969 135,147 124,345 Lease operating 28,457 28,778 84,888 94,887 Cash general and administrative (2) 8,628 5,880 28,198 19,291 Total production costs $ 98,129 $ 85,843 $ 276,886 $ 271,473 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.41 0.36 0.41 0.37 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.23 0.26 0.25 0.28 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.07 0.05 0.08 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 Unhedged operating margin 69 % 72 % 73 % 74 % Hedged operating margin 73 % 74 % 73 % 75 % Gas services revenue $ 64,482 $ 141,265 $ 294,464 $ 371,427 Gas services expenses 59,423 141,684 285,293 385,167 Gas services margin $ 5,059 $ (419 ) $ 9,171 $ (13,740 ) Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Unproved property acquisitions $ 17,066 $ 16,941 $ 56,515 $ 36,557 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 17,066 $ 16,941 $ 56,515 $ 36,557 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 16,917 $ 1,095 $ 24,291 $ 9,946 Exploratory drilling and completion 120,023 114,215 469,157 345,319 Development drilling and completion 233,780 145,854 591,695 415,423 Other development costs 12,147 5,946 31,424 14,380 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 382,867 $ 267,110 $ 1,116,567 $ 785,068

(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY: Net income available to the Company $ 22,270 $ 111,128 $ 138,486 $ 114,692 Unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments (35,067 ) (116,441 ) (118,883 ) (25,622 ) Exploration expense 10,745 6,600 24,515 8,750 Loss (gain) on sale of assets - 2,493 (3,400 ) 2,493 Adjustment to income taxes 7,928 17,153 12,847 2,734 Adjusted net income available to the Company(1) $ 5,876 $ 20,933 $ 53,565 $ 103,047 Adjusted net income available to the Company per share(2) $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.35 Diluted shares outstanding 291,772 293,952 291,569 294,004 ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income $ 25,366 $ 118,099 $ 152,865 $ 133,434 Interest expense 58,333 56,722 166,436 166,737 Income taxes 13,973 18,623 23,126 16,834 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 185,655 157,395 494,619 483,665 Exploration 10,745 6,600 24,515 8,750 Unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments (35,067 ) (116,441 ) (118,883 ) (25,622 ) Stock-based compensation 7,477 5,624 23,280 15,595 Loss (gain) on sale of assets - 2,493 (3,400 ) 2,493 Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 266,482 $ 249,115 $ 762,558 $ 801,886 OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL (4) : Cash flows from operating activities $ 180,209 $ 153,093 $ 622,379 $ 675,403 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 43,207 (582 ) (18,745 ) (1,900 ) Increase (decrease) in other current assets 29 1,729 2,978 (24,152 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,460 ) 36,111 (18,224 ) (10,376 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 207,985 $ 190,351 $ 588,388 $ 638,975

(1) Adjusted net income available to the Company is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to the Company per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

(4) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a measure of operating cash generation of the Company based on the revenues and expenses that were related to the period versus the period when the revenues were received or expenses paid while enhancing comparability across periods. Operating cash flow before changes in working capital is not a measure of Comstock's liquidity or actual cash generation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,633 $ 23,930 Accounts receivable 223,800 242,545 Derivative financial instruments 108,576 19,206 Other current assets 69,250 75,257 Total current assets 420,259 360,938 Property and equipment, net 6,990,777 6,215,494 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,456 94,733 Derivative financial instruments 11,571 - $ 7,854,960 $ 7,007,062 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 547,744 $ 501,695 Accrued costs 116,348 153,248 Operating leases 37,789 46,937 Derivative financial instruments - 27,636 Total current liabilities 701,881 729,516 Long-term debt 3,356,968 2,809,066 Deferred income taxes 510,039 437,098 Derivative financial instruments 9,694 - Long-term operating leases 58,215 47,692 Reserve for future abandonment costs 21,829 20,787 Total liabilities 4,658,626 4,044,159 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 146,810 146,527 Additional paid-in capital 1,199,358 1,376,053 Accumulated earnings 1,262,716 1,124,230 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock 2,608,884 2,646,810 Noncontrolling interest 587,450 316,093 Total stockholders' equity 3,196,334 2,962,903 $ 7,854,960 $ 7,007,062





CONTACT: Ron Mills VP - Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834...