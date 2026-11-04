Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Scrutiny Over Baas Credit Risk Management Effectiveness, Shares Tank 43% - HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation () faces a securities class action lawsuit that seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Coastal common stock between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026.

The lawsuit follows a 43% single-day stock plunge triggered by a massive provision for credit losses and unexpected valuation adjustments within its core CCBX Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) segment.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues its investigation into claims that Coastal was not sufficiently transparent about credit risk management practices and therefore violated federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman urges Coastal investors who suffered substantial financial losses to submit their trading information before the Lead Plaintiff deadline. Whistleblowers and insiders with non-public knowledge regarding Coastal Financial's loan underwriting, partner risk oversight, or internal controls are also invited to contact the firm.



Class Period: Oct. 28, 2024 – July 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 1, 2026

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Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Securities Class Action Overview:

The litigation focuses on Coastal's repeated touting of growth in its CCBX BaaS segment and assurances that it pursued such growth in a disciplined manner with a focus on effective risk management and credit quality.

For example, Coastal's assurances during the Class Period included statements such as“we continue to make strategic decisions which are enhancing credit quality,”“our strategy involves selectively expanding our current base of CCBX partners while continuing to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure[,]” and the company remained“fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners[.]”

The complaint alleges that these and other statements during the Class Period were misleading because the company did not disclose that the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner portfolio, comprising roughly $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated. In turn, Coastal faced significant exposure to credit losses because the company's risk management and credit monitoring were inadequate to identify, properly account for, and mitigate the deterioration of that portfolio.

The Truth Comes to Light on July 30, 2026 - Q2 2026 Disclosures Triggers 43% Share Collapse

The true effectiveness of Coastal's credit risk management and internal controls was revealed on July 30, 2026, when the company reported its Q2 2026 financial results:



Significant Financial Loss: Coastal posted a net loss of $42.1 million (or -$2.76 per diluted share ), drastically missing consensus profit estimates.



Rising Credit Expenses: The losses were driven overwhelmingly by $68.8 million in pre-tax charges tied to a single CCBX partner relationship and associated consumer loan portfolios, including a $46 million valuation adjustment to credit enhancement assets and a $22.8 million spike in credit loss provisions.



CFO Departure: Compounding market instability, the company announced the impending departure of its Chief Financial Officer just ahead of the earnings release.

Immediate Stock Decline: CCB shares crashed $30.75 per share, or 43.5%, in a single trading session, dropping from a close of $70.66 to close at $39.91 on heavy volume.



If you invested in Coastal Financial and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Coastal Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

“We're focused on when Coastal first detected this single partner problem and whether it may have misled investors about the effectiveness of its initial underwriting and ongoing credit risk management,” said