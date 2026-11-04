Luxury Restroom Trailer Franchise, Classy Can, Awards First Territory In St. Louis, Missouri

The upscale mobile restroom trailer franchise is expanding beyond Kansas City with first franchisees, Luke and Danielle Varel.

- Parker and Allysa Maher, Classy Can FoundersST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Classy Can TM, a Missouri-based luxury restroom trailer company serving weddings, corporate events, festivals, and private events, has announced its first franchise territory. The territory was awarded to Luke and Danielle Varel who will bring the Classy Can experience to the St. Louis market for the first time.“We couldn't be more thrilled to grow the Classy Can brand beyond Kansas City. We're especially excited about our partnership with Luke and Danielle as our very first franchisees,” said Parker and Allysa Maher, the husband-and-wife team behind Classy Can.“Their decision to bring Classy Can to a new market is an exciting milestone for our brand and proof that there is an incredible opportunity to expand this business beyond our original market.”Classy Can provides upscale mobile restroom facilities designed for events where a traditional restroom setup may not fit the occasion. While the company's roots are in the Kansas City area, its franchise opportunity is designed to bring the Classy Can concept to markets nationwide.“This concept works anywhere anyone needs to 'go,'” the Mahers said of where Classy Can can operate.Classy Can offers trailers that are delivered in a variety of sizes, from two stalls to 10 stalls, accommodating guests safely and comfortably. Each trailer is climate-controlled, built for all-weather use, and leveled for guest safety.The franchise opportunity is designed for entrepreneurs who want to build a service-based business while serving their local market. Franchise support includes comprehensive training, tech stack, launch support, operational guidance, marketing toolkit, and other tools and resources needed to help franchisees navigate the process of launching and operating their Classy Can territory.“For the right entrepreneur, this is an opportunity to build a scalable, service-based business with strong demand and the potential for real freedom and flexibility,” the team said.“We're looking for franchise partners ready to take ownership, serve their community, and build something they're proud of.”With the St. Louis territory now established, Classy Can is continuing to seek franchise partners interested in bringing the luxury restroom trailer concept to additional markets across the country.“Keep an eye out for a Classy Can coming to your market,” added the Mahers.For those interested in learning more about the Classy Can luxury restroom trailer franchise, visit /franchise.About Classy CanTMClassy CanTM is a luxury restroom trailer company providing upscale mobile restroom solutions for weddings, corporate events, festivals, private events, and other gatherings. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide - anywhere anyone needs to 'go'.For franchising information, visit . Learn more about booking a Classy Can in your area at .

Classy Can Franchise Team

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Luxury Restroom Trailer Franchise, Classy Can, Awards First Territory in St. Louis, Missouri News Provided By Classy Can November 04, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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