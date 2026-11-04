MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTIGATION: MDGL Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Madrigal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MDGL). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Madrigal securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 3, 2026, Madrigal disclosed in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q that, on October 9, 2026, the Company's former Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development Dr. Michael Charlton filed a Whistleblower complaint against the Company. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, asserts that Charlton reported to Madrigal's Senior Executive Leadership“adverse safety findings and unreproducible efficacy data” for the Company's only approved drug, Rezdiffra. Specifically,“Over the course of roughly eight months, Dr. Charlton repeatedly reported to Madrigal's most senior executives, including directly to Chief Executive Officer Bill Sibold, and Chief Medical Officer David Soergel, that Madrigal was suppressing adverse liver-injury data, presenting efficacy results that could not be reconciled with their own source data, and allowing an unblinded Board member, former Chief Medical Officer and major shareholder to control the adjudication of clinical outcomes.” The complaint alleges that, in response to Charlton raising these concerns, Sibold told Charlton to“stop looking,” and when he did not, Charlton was stripped of his title and duties and forced to resign. On this news, the price of Madrigal shares declined by $34.84 per share, or approximately 8.1%, from $431.16 per share on November 2, 2026 to close at $396.32 on November 3, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Madrigal securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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