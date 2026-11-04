Rodeo Realty Welcomes 24 New Agents Across Southern California

Welcome to Rodeo Realty

Rodeo Realty has recently welcomed 24 new real estate agents to its offices across Southern California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty has recently welcomed 24 new real estate agents to its offices across Southern California, continuing the brokerage's growth and strengthening its presence in key local markets.

The new agents have joined Rodeo Realty offices in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Calabasas, Encino, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Westlake and Woodland Hills. Their arrival reflects the continued appeal of a brokerage that pairs local market knowledge with the resources and support agents need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

“Rodeo Realty continues to attract talented professionals who want to build their careers,” said a Rodeo Realty spokesperson.“We're proud to welcome these agents to our offices and look forward to supporting their work.”

The agents who recently joined Rodeo Realty include Karen Babakhanians, Pleasure Brown, Felix Fooks, Julio Moguel, Ghazaleh Javidzad, Mary Salisbury, Jackson O'Connell, Hiwa Nezhadian, Hami Belgameh, William Ramsey, Hamid Hamidinia, Linda Zimmerman, Michael Sweat, Zachary Katz, James Chalke, Alexen Khim Ng, Jonathan Lusher, Aspen Wood, Donna Wood, Sondra Browning-Ott, Sheila Simmons, Natascha Gurich, Georgetta Foreman and Anna Zolotareva.

With offices serving communities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Rodeo Realty continues to invest in its agents through in-house marketing, professional resources, transaction support, education and a collaborative network of real estate professionals. The brokerage's continued expansion reflects its commitment to helping agents build lasting careers while providing buyers and sellers with the best luxury experience.

About Rodeo Realty

Founded by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty is Southern California's largest independent real estate brokerage, serving buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With 12 office locations and over 1,200 agents, the company specializes in residential real estate.

Rodeo Realty Marketing Team

Rodeo Realty Inc.

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Rodeo Realty Welcomes 24 New Agents Across Southern California News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. November 04, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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