MVL Brings Mobility RWA To Institutional Private Credit With Kaia Investment Partners' Yield8

MVL's Musubi facilitates its first institutional private credit transaction with Kaia Investment Partners through Yield8.

Through MVL's Musubi RWA platform, Kaia Investment Partners makes its first mobility-sector loan via Yield8, supporting ONiON Mobility's EV leasing in Cambodia.

SINGAPORE, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MVL, a blockchain-powered mobility company, announced that Kaia Investment Partners (KIP) has completed a loan to ONiON Mobility, MVL Group's electric mobility subsidiary in Cambodia. The transaction was facilitated through Musubi, MVL's real-world asset (RWA) finance platform.The loan was issued through Yield8, KIP's tokenized private credit fund, and added to its portfolio. Established by the Kaia DLT Foundation, KIP connects traditional finance with the blockchain ecosystem. This marks KIP's first application of onchain financing to the mobility sector.The transaction also represents a new milestone for Musubi. Following the June 2026 beta launch of Musubi A/R, an RWA investment service based on individual vehicle leasing receivables, MVL is expanding into institutional private credit financing.Since launching TADA in Singapore in 2018, MVL has expanded its ride-hailing operations across Southeast Asia and the United States. Through these operations, MVL identified challenges facing local drivers, including high vehicle purchase costs, high interest rates, and limited credit histories.To help address these barriers, MVL Group operates a vehicle leasing business through ONiON Mobility in Cambodia. The company develops and manufactures electric three-wheelers and two-wheelers, operates battery-swapping infrastructure, and helps drivers access vehicles with lower upfront costs.Expanding these leasing services requires access to capital, both to supply vehicles and to support the growth of local mobility businesses. Musubi helps address this need by connecting capital from developed markets with financing opportunities in emerging economies. The platform aims to provide mobility operators with new funding options while giving investors access to opportunities linked to cash flows from real-world business activities.Revenue from ONiON Mobility's vehicle leasing operations serves as the source of repayment for KIP's loan. Through Musubi, MVL facilitated the financing, supporting plans to expand electric mobility adoption in Cambodia.Musubi is designed to manage financial information onchain, including contractual terms, asset records, and repayment-related data. By using smart contracts to record and manage predefined transaction terms and associated rights, the platform aims to make transaction histories and asset information verifiable onchain. This approach is intended to reduce the risks of fraud, human error, and opaque fund management while improving transparency and confidence in real-world asset financing.In this transaction, invoices from ONiON Mobility's vehicle leasing operations serve as reference information, allowing investors to review the underlying business activities and related lease payments. A Payment Reserve funded in USDC, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, has also been deposited into a dedicated smart contract to support loan repayment. Its balance, deposits, and withdrawals can be verified onchain.The Payment Reserve serves as a credit enhancement mechanism for this transaction, designed to address potential payment shortfalls during loan repayment. Such arrangements may vary by transaction and are not a standard feature of all Musubi financing arrangements. The reserve can only cover shortfalls up to the amount deposited and does not guarantee investment principal or returns.Building on this transaction, MVL plans to further develop Musubi's financing model and expand its application across additional markets and mobility businesses. By linking real-world mobility operations with onchain capital, MVL aims to create new financing opportunities for mobility operators and investment opportunities tied to cash flows from real-world businesses."Musubi is a driver-first financial system. Driving history becomes credit, and the driver gets a car before the bank paperwork. We are looking in the same direction as KIP's vision of RWA for everyone," said Kay Woo, founder of MVL and CEO of TADA."After ships and loan receivables, we are now connecting mobility assets with verifiable cash flows to onchain capital. By making both asset information and reserve flows verifiable onchain, we will keep raising the bar for transparency in RWA investment," said Uno Lee, CEO of KIP.◼︎About MVLFounded in 2018, MVL is a blockchain-powered mobility company operating real-world services including TADA, a ride-hailing platform, and ONiON Mobility, an electric vehicle and energy infrastructure company in Cambodia.Through its RWA finance platform Musubi, MVL connects mobility businesses with onchain capital, expanding access to financing and supporting a more transparent mobility ecosystem.

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MVL Brings Mobility RWA to Institutional Private Credit with Kaia Investment Partners' Yield8 News Provided By MVL Foundation November 04, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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