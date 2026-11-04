Ivana Chubbuck

Founded by renowned acting coach Ivana Chubbuck, the Hollywood studio offers professional actor training through its 12-step Chubbuck Technique.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ivana Chubbuck Studio, founded by internationally recognized acting coach and author Ivana Chubbuck, trains actors through the Chubbuck Technique, a 12-step methodology designed to transform personal emotions, psychological obstacles and character conflict into layered, empowered journeys.

Located in Hollywood, the studio attracts emerging and established performers seeking professional training for film, television and theater, with in-person and online scene study classes available worldwide.

A Hollywood Acting Studio with Award-Winning Results

Throughout her career, Ivana Chubbuck has worked with some of the entertainment industry's most recognizable performers, including Academy Award winners Halle Berry and Charlize Theron, as well Brad Pitt, Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jared Leto, Beyoncé, Eva Mendes, Travis Fimmel, Aubrey Plaza, Jim Carrey and Judith Light.

Her work with actors is recognized by the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Tony Awards (and the equivalent awards worldwide) reflects the technique's influence across film, television and theater.

Professional Acting Classes in Los Angeles and Online

Ivana Chubbuck Studio offers ongoing scene study acting classes structured around different levels of professional experience, including introductory, advanced and master-level instruction.

A defining feature of the studio is its international accessibility. Alongside in-person Hollywood training, actors can participate in live Zoom scene study classes led by Ivana Chubbuck and her faculty, allowing students worldwide to study directly with the Los Angeles school.

This combination of Hollywood-based instruction and online education makes professional acting training accessible to performers at different stages of their careers.

The Chubbuck Technique: A 12-Step Approach to Acting

At the center of the studio's curriculum is the Chubbuck Technique, developed by Ivana Chubbuck and detailed in her national bestselling book, The Power of the Actor, published by Penguin Random House. The international success of The Power of the Actor, translated into more than 23 languages, demonstrates the methodology's global recognition and accessibility to performers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The methodology uses a structured 12-step process to help actors identify character objectives, understand psychological motivations and transform emotional experiences into purposeful action.

Rather than approaching vulnerability as a limitation, the technique encourages actors to use personal experiences, trauma, emotional truth, fear, insecurity and conflict as sources of strength, empowering characters to overcome obstacles and pursue their objectives.

The philosophy emphasizes active choices, compelling objectives and professional discipline, helping performers create proactive, dynamic, emotionally authentic characters.

An Acting Methodology with International Reach

Worldwide, there are officially accredited The Chubbuck Technique teachers. While this worldwide network reflects the technique's international influence, Ivana Chubbuck Studio remains a central destination for actors seeking direct instruction from Chubbuck and her Los Angeles faculty.

Through live online scene study classes, actors worldwide can access the studio's professional training without relocating to Hollywood.

Continuing a Legacy of Actor Training

Ivana Chubbuck Studio continues combining its established acting methodology with accessible training that has proven itself again and again. Students using The Chubbuck Technique continuously book great jobs, reviews and awards.

Its mission focuses on empowering actors to transform personal challenges into creative strength. To embrace our pain, insecurity and fears as a powerful fuel to overcome and“WIN” with as the character and ultimately for oneself. And finding the bravery to make risky and bold choices to create a journey that is effective and captivating.

Her mission:

EMPOWER THE WORLD THROUGH THE ARTS

For information about the Chubbuck Technique, acting classes in Los Angeles, online instruction and enrollment, visit .

About Ivana Chubbuck Studio

Ivana Chubbuck Studio is a Los Angeles acting school founded and directed by Ivana Chubbuck, creator of the Chubbuck Technique and author of the national bestseller The Power of the Actor, translated into more than 23 languages. The studio provides introductory, advanced and master-level acting training through in-person instruction in Hollywood and live online scene study classes accessible worldwide.

Ivana Chubbuck

Ivana Chubbuck Studio

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Ivana Chubbuck Studio Highlights Its Internationally Recognized Acting Technique in Los Angeles News Provided By Ivana Chubbuck Studio November 04, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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