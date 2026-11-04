MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 04, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has released a detailed account of the preparation methods behind its General Tso's Chicken, offering diners insight into the traditional wok-based techniques used in its kitchen. The explanation accompanies a broader educational effort by the restaurant to inform the community about authentic Chinese cooking practices.

The dish features tender chunks of chicken breast that are lightly battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with a house-made spicy sauce, onions, and bell peppers before being served with jasmine rice. According to the restaurant, the recipe relies on fresh ingredients and a cooking process rooted in longstanding culinary tradition. Diners can request adjustments to spice levels, as the kitchen uses fresh Thai chili peppers that tend to register hotter than peppers commonly found elsewhere.

Much of the recent attention centers on the role of the seasoned steel wok, which the restaurant describes as the foundation of its cooking approach. A properly seasoned wok responds immediately to heat, helps ingredients sear rather than steam, and encourages sauces to cling evenly to each piece. The process also supports the smoky fragrance known as wok hei, often translated as the breath of the wok.

"The wok is where everything begins," said Alan Wong of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Seasoning a steel wok takes patience, much like toasting an oak barrel in winemaking. The surface builds a protective patina over time, and that is what allows the high-heat cooking that defines so many of the dishes served here."

The restaurant has shared these details as part of its ongoing effort to help diners understand what distinguishes carefully prepared Chinese Food in Las Vegas from mass-produced alternatives. Wong noted that the quality of a finished plate depends on decisions made before and during each order rather than any single secret ingredient.

"The best results come from consistency," Wong added. "A large, stationary wok offers the capacity and stability needed for steady high-heat cooking. That reliability carries through every order, whether a guest is dining in or taking food home."

The General Tso's Chicken is one of several entrées available at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas, where the menu spans Chinese dishes, stir-fried noodles, Thai specialties, soups, salads, fried rice, and vegetarian options. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out, and delivery service, along with online ordering and gift certificates.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, noodle dishes, entrées, desserts, and vegetarian selections prepared with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes. The restaurant also maintains a blog where it shares information about its offerings and cooking methods, and it accepts a variety of payment options for the convenience of its guests.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong