BAC Subject To Increasing Scrutiny: Senator Warren Reportedly Calling For DOJ Criminal Probe Over Violations Of Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions Laws Securities Class Action Filed -- HBSS

On October 29, 2026, CNBC reported that the Senator is urging the Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into the bank and its executives after the bank admitted it willfully violated federal anti-money-laundering laws. The report also said Senator Warren demanded that the Department say by November 12 whether it has already investigated the conduct and, if not, whether it plans to.



Class Period: Aug. 1, 2025 – Oct. 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 15, 2026

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Case Overview & Summary of Allegations

The securities class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Bank of America's compliance controls and regulatory risk exposure. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that:

The Disclosure & Market Impact

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, FinCEN, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced landmark enforcement actions requiring Bank of America to pay over $1.2 billion in penalties for widespread BSA/AML failures and backlog issues.

Following this disclosure, Bank of America's stock price fell sharply by over 4.8%, closing at $51.39 per share on October 14, 2026, wiping out billions of dollars in market value and causing substantial damages to shareholders.

What Can BAC Investors Do?

If you purchased Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares during the Class Period (August 1, 2025 – October 13, 2026) and suffered losses, you may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff no later than December 15, 2026. A Lead Plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.