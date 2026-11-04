MILLROSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Millrose Properties, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Millrose securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Millrose Properties, Inc. (“Millrose” or the“Company”) (NYSE:MRP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 8, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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