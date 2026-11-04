Injury Care Solutions Group: Expert Services For Attorneys

Greg Vigna

- Greg Vigna, MD, JDLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“We provide the expert solutions litigating attorneys need to prosecute Depo-Provera meningioma cases," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified PM&R, Life Care Planner.Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified PM&R, Life Care Planner, says,“Injury Care Solutions Group offers expert services that will allow lawyers to prosecute claims into the future, beyond the work product provided by the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL). It is currently unclear how the experts' opinions involved in the MDL will hold up, given that the attorneys who were most involved in understanding the basis of those opinions have settled their dockets before the Court's Daubert decisions and before discovery was concluded on topics vital to the litigation, including understanding how Pfizer handled adverse events."Dr. Vigna continues,“The peer-reviewed literature has foreclosed the questions of causation, as it is generally accepted that Depo-Provera causes cerebral meningiomas by inducing tumorigenesis of normal meningeal tissue into diagnosable meningiomas. The mechanism has been described as either causing the growth of pre-existing meningiomas or causing the expansion of cellular clones that carry mutations consistent with meningioma within normal meninges, which are found in most people, followed by tumorigenesis.”Read Matthieu Peyre, MD, PhD's article,“Progestin-associated meningiomas”, published in Neurosurgical Focus 61(3):E2, 2026.What did Dr. Peyre say?“These observations suggest that progestogens might not act as initiating drivers of tumorigenesis but might instead promote the growth of pre-existing meningiomas through volumetric nonproliferative mechanisms or localized expansion of cellular clones. This hypothesis is consistent with the frequent detection of mutations involved in meningeal tumorigenesis in histologically normal meninges (in up to 80% of cases).”Injury Care Solutions Group provides physician life care planning services. It offers expert services for Depo-Provera trial attorneys outside the work product from the Multidistrict Litigation, including epidemiologists, neurosurgeons, neuropathologists, regulatory and clinical testing experts, life care planners, and others.UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURTNORTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDAPENSACOLA DIVISIONIN RE: DEPO-PROVERA (DEPOTMEDROXYPROGESTERONEACETATE) PRODUCTS LIABILITYLITIGATIONThis Document Relates to:All CasesCase No. 3:25-md-3140Judge M. Casey RodgersMagistrate Judge Hope T. CannonClick here to learn more about the biological plausibility of Depo-Provera and meningiomas from Dr. Vigna.Injury Care Solutions GroupContact us: 1-800-269-6514 or....

Greg Vigna

Injury Care Solutions Group

+1 817-809-9023

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Injury Care Solutions Group: Expert Services for Attorneys News Provided By Injury Care Solutions Group November 04, 2026, 22:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Science



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