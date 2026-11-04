From The Cockpit To The Physical World: Chery Redefines Embodied AI And Future Mobility Through Automotive-Grade Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While general-purpose AI models compete in digital content generation, physical AI must operate safely in real-world environments. At the concluded 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery Auto demonstrated how decades of automotive engineering can support physical AI beyond vehicles, extending automotive-grade perception, control and manufacturing standards into robotics and low-altitude aviation.

Decades of Real-World Data: Automotive Safety Standards Set the Foundation for Physical AI

Unlike digital AI, physical AI requires environmental perception, motion control and sustained reliability. Chery draws on decades of vehicle data and its six-dimensional validation system, testing vehicles across extreme heat, cold, high salinity and complex roads. This real-world experience provides reliability and safety standards applicable to robots and aircraft.









CheryMind and CHERY All-World Engine (AWE): One AI Foundation for Multiple Intelligent Platforms

At the summit, Chery introduced CheryMind, its domain-specific foundation model designed for physical AI, alongside CHERY All-World Engine (AWE). Together, they turn driving and extreme-condition data into learnable representations of the physical world.

Chery's factory-integrated Level 4 Robotaxi, Lingxiao passenger-carrying electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and AiMOGA Robotics' MoAgent intelligent agent share this foundation, supporting environmental perception, semantic understanding and autonomous decision-making. Reusable intelligence can reduce cross-sector development costs and enable shared data and model improvements.

Supply Chain Integration and Technology Reuse: Advancing the Mass Production of Embodied AI

High costs and supply chain maturity constrain commercial deployment. AiMOGA Robotics uses 100% of Chery's established automotive supply chain and reuses 70% of its core vehicle R&D technologies. Robotaxi and eVTOL platforms also share perception, computing and redundant safety capabilities. AiMOGA has delivered more than 3,000 robots commercially across over 100 applications in more than 60 countries and regions.

By reusing automotive resources, Chery brings quality-control standards and mass-production cost advantages to physical AI, helping technologies progress beyond prototypes.

Beyond AI Model Specifications: A New Paradigm for Commercializing Physical AI

Chery measures physical AI through automotive engineering, large-scale deployment and real-world validation rather than computing power or model parameters alone. Its approach extends from intelligent cockpits to ground transportation, low-altitude mobility and home services, emphasizing whether intelligent machines can operate safely, reliably and at scale worldwide, rather than judging their capabilities by rankings alone.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Tel: +86 187 1530 2460 Email:...