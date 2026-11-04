Social9 Lets Businesses Plan, Write And Schedule Social Media Posts From Claude And Chatgpt, With Guardrails Built In

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Social9's MCP connection gives AI assistants more than 60 tools to plan, write and schedule posts, with test mode and fact checks keeping a person in control

- Mira Roy, VP of Growth and Strategy at Social9SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Social9, a social media scheduling platform for small businesses, agencies and creators, has opened its platform to AI assistants through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Users can now ask Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or any app that supports remote MCP servers to plan a week of content, write posts in the brand's own voice and place them on a calendar across six networks, without leaving the chat.Several social media vendors released MCP servers during 2026. Social9's approach focuses on a problem that comes with them: an AI agent that can post to social media is writing in public, under the brand's name. The company built its connection so that nothing reaches a live audience until a person decides it should.Safety first, then speedEvery new AI connection to Social9 starts in test mode. Posts created by the assistant are labelled, run through every scheduling check, and are not sent to any network. Account owners choose which brands an assistant can see and which actions it can take. Publishing immediately and approving posts are switched off by default, and each connection keeps a 90-day activity log, including refused requests.The writing itself is grounded in the brand's own material. Before drafting, Social9's AI reads the brand profile, voice settings, website and best-performing past posts. It writes several drafts, scores them and keeps the strongest. Any price, date or number that does not appear in the brand's facts sheet is flagged with a "Check this" warning, and drafts are screened for phrases that make posts sound machine-written."AI assistants have become the place where a lot of marketing work now starts, but the last step, getting a post safely onto the right channel at the right time, still happened somewhere else," said Mira Roy, VP of Growth and Strategy at Social9. "We wanted a business owner to be able to say 'plan my week' in Claude and get posts that sound like them, with facts they can trust, and with the final decision still in their hands."How it worksA user pastes one address into a supported AI app and signs in through OAuth. No passwords or API keys are shared with the assistant. From there, plain-language requests map to Social9 tools, for example:"What should I post this week?" finds empty days on the calendar and suggests posts with times."Turn this link into posts for LinkedIn and Instagram" reads a web page and writes a version for each network."Fill the gaps in next week's calendar" drafts posts for open slots on each account.The same tools power Social9's built-in Autopilot, which offers three modes: Drafts only, Approve first, and Full Autopilot. Full Autopilot is only switched on by a person, and any post that mentions a blocked word is held for approval instead of publishing. Quiet hours and a daily post limit apply to every automated post."The question we hear most from small teams is not whether AI can write a post. It is whether they can trust it to post," Roy added. "Test mode, fact checks and approval rules are how we answer that."AvailabilityThe MCP connection is available on Social9's Individual, Team, Agency and Enterprise plans, starting at $12 per month. Supported networks are LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Google Business Profile, Bluesky and Mastodon. Setup guides are available at /docs/ai-apps.About Social9Social9 is a social media scheduling platform that plans, writes and publishes posts across major social networks for small businesses, agencies, creators, nonprofits and SaaS companies. Its AI writes in each brand's voice, flags unverified facts, and works inside the Social9 dashboard or from AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT through MCP.Social9 is based in San Francisco. Learn more at .Media Contact

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Social9 Lets Businesses Plan, Write and Schedule Social Media Posts From Claude and ChatGPT, With Guardrails Built In News Provided By Digitize Media November 04, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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