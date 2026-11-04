Equip Your Space Builds A New Generation Of Sewing Machine Operators

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Equip's hands-on program combines practical training with an opportunity to build a career in skilled industrial sewing machine operation.

- Elizabeth Howland, CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equip Your Space is investing in the next generation of skilled sewing machine operators with a new hands-on industrial sewing training program in Colorado Springs. This will give potential employees the opportunity to learn a specialized trade, even without prior sewing experience.

The four-week program provides paid training in industrial sewing machine operation, including production procedures, quality control, safety, and other skills that are needed to work in a manufacturing environment. No experience is necessary-the company is looking for people who are willing to learn, develop their skills, and grow into the work.

Participants will receive instruction and get practical experience using industrial sewing equipment throughout the four-week training period. The goal is to give trainees a strong foundation that they can build on while introducing them to the day-to-day work of a professional manufacturing environment.

“We're so excited to be a part of revitalizing this age-old skill and growing American manufacturing jobs,” said Elizabeth Howland, CEO and Operator of Equip Your Space.

The program is based in Colorado Springs, where Equip Your Space has its headquarters. Equip specializes in custom sewn covers for equipment used across industries including retail, healthcare, transportation, and more.

As the company continues to grow, developing a skilled workforce remains an important part of supporting that growth.

About Equip Your Space

Equip Your Space is a custom sewn cover manufacturer based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Since 1999, the company has designed and manufactured custom covers for equipment used in a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.

Sam Ripley

Equip, Inc.

+1 719-599-0300

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Equip Your Space Builds a New Generation of Sewing Machine Operators News Provided By Equip, Inc. November 04, 2026, 22:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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