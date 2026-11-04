Paladin Energy Ltd Interim Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth, Australia - Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“ Paladin” or the“ Company”) advises that it has released its unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and Management's Discussion and Analysis ( MD&A ) for Paladin Energy Ltd and its controlled entities for the three month period ended 30 September 2026 (“ Interim Financial Results”). The Interim Financial Results are available on Paladin's website ( ). Contacts

Investor Relations

Paula Raffo

T: +61 8 9423 8100

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Anthony Hasluck

T: +61 438 522 194

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About Paladin

Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership of the world-class long-life Langer Heinrich Mine in Namibia. In Canada, Paladin Energy is progressing development of the Tier-1, high grade and shallow Patterson Lake South (PLS) Project in northern Saskatchewan and has an extensive portfolio of exploration assets within the province's highly prospective Athabasca Basin and also at the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Australia, Paladin Energy owns uranium exploration assets in Queensland and Western Australia. Paladin Energy is committed to a sustainability framework that ensures responsible, accountable and transparent management of uranium resources - now and in the future. The Langer Heinrich Mine is delivering reliable uranium supplies to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning Paladin Energy as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and global decarbonisation, whilst unlocking the PLS Project to support future global nuclear energy expansion.