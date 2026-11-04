Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces $15 Million CAD Contract Award From A Canadian Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) (“FTG”) today announced that its FTG Circuits Toronto business has received a significant new award from a leading Canadian based technology company valued over $15 million CAD.

FTG's circuit boards will be part of an anti jamming system for navigation, positioning and timing operations. The award is expected to be delivered over the next 9 months.

The award supports FTG's strategy of increasing Canadian and international business at its non-U.S. facilities, while further diversifying the Corporation's customer base and geographic revenue mix. This strategy is intended to reduce potential exposure associated with evolving U.S. tariff and trade policies.

“This is an important award for FTG and our Circuits Toronto facility. We have been focused on growing Canadian and international business at our non-U.S. facilities as we continue to diversify our customer base and mitigate potential tariff and trade risks. This award demonstrates the competitiveness and capability of our Toronto operation, as well as our ability to respond quickly to changing customer production requirements,” said Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation and defence industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace designs, certifies, manufactures and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products, electronic assemblies and avionics products for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California, Tianjin, China and Hyderabad, India.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as“will”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

F or f u r t her i n f o r m a t i on p l ea s e co n t a c t :

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314

Firan Technology Group Corporation

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Drew Knight, Executive Vice President, and CFO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264

Firan Technology Group Corporation

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Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website