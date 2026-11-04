How Australian Bitcoin Investors Can Plan For A 2027 CGT Hike (Part 1)

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Australia's upcoming overhaul of capital gains tax (CGT) rules is set to significantly increase the tax burden for crypto investors, with the removal of the long-standing 50% CGT discount for assets acquired after the relevant cutoff. The change, announced in the May budget, will effectively tax a larger portion of gains as income tax once the new regime takes effect.

The shift matters because cryptocurrency returns are largely driven by capital appreciation rather than income. That means the difference between taxing half of a gain versus taxing the full gain-after only an inflation adjustment-can materially change the after-tax outcome for holders who plan to realize profits years after buying.

Australia's CGT discount that taxes only 50% of capital gains will be removed for investments under the new rules coming into effect from July 1, 2027. Under the new scheme, holders will generally pay tax at their marginal income tax rate on more of the gain, with only an inflation-related adjustment remaining. Inflation indexing can help, but the benefits are smaller for assets that grow quickly-an issue investors may feel most acutely with crypto. Tax planning options range from timing future sales to restructuring holdings through SMSFs or using borrowing strategies, each with trade-offs and risks.

Key takeawaysFrom a 50% discount to full taxation

For more than two decades, Australian investors benefited from a rule that effectively reduced taxable capital gains by half. The policy change will end that advantage for qualifying investments, meaning more of a gain becomes subject to tax at the investor's applicable income tax rate.

According to the article's explanation of the planned income tax treatment, investors will face CGT rates aligned to their marginal income bracket-for example, 30% for income and gains between A$45,000 and A$135,000, 37% for the band between A$135,000 and A$190,000, and 47% above A$190,000. The piece also notes that people who are not on welfare-such as students and retirees-may face a minimum 30% CGT rate even if their gains are modest.

Instead of the 50% discount, the remaining relief is intended to account for inflation through an indexation mechanism. The article illustrates how the inflation adjustment works in a simple property example: if an asset is bought for A$1 million and later sold for A$1.5 million after 10 years, only the portion of gains attributable to inflation would be excluded from tax. In practice, this shifts the discount from“half the gain” to“the inflation component.”

Why the new rules may hit crypto harder

The article includes a key critique from Swyftx CEO Andrea Yuen: the inflation indexation approach tends to benefit assets with slower growth. In contrast, rapidly appreciating assets can see the taxable portion remain large because inflation accounting won't offset most of the appreciation.

To make the point, the article uses a Bitcoin -style example: buying BTC for A$10,000 and selling 10 years later for A$100,000. It estimates that inflation indexing would reduce the taxable component by roughly A$3,439, compared with the much larger difference that would have existed under the former system-where tax would previously be applied to A$45,000 of gains rather than to A$86,561 under the new regime.

The article also cites Stockspot analyst Chris Bryki's comparison across asset classes, reported in The Australian. Bryki's assessment places crypto at the bottom under the new framework because most of its return is tied to capital growth rather than to a form of yield that might align better with indexation.

Timing, politics, and portfolio restructuring

For holders considering whether and how to act before July 1, 2027, the simplest lever is timing realization. The article states that any capital gains realized before July 1, 2027 would be taxed under the existing 50% discount arrangement. That encourages investors to track the value of crypto holdings at the relevant date-since gains realized later would be subject to the revised rules.

The piece also notes a more uncertain path: political change. Both the Coalition and One Nation are described as having promised to reverse the CGT changes. Even if government changes were to make reversal possible before the time of tax filings, the article highlights that legislative timing and Senate passage would be crucial. It also quotes Adrian Forza of Crypto Tax Australia cautioning that changes after a new calculation framework would make it difficult to perform multiple calculations.

On the restructuring side, one option discussed is shifting crypto exposure into a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF). The article explains that superannuation can allow retirement withdrawals to be tax-free after age conditions are met, but retail super funds currently do not offer crypto investments-meaning investors would typically need to set up an SMSF if they want crypto held inside super.

Ben Simpson, founder of crypto advisory service Collective Shift (as quoted in the article), says he sees some high-net-worth clients investing through SMSFs. However, the strategy is not without practical constraints. The article emphasizes that crypto held in an SMSF generally can't be accessed until retirement age, which limits flexibility for younger investors. It also describes significant compliance overhead, audit requirements, and ongoing costs-suggesting that larger balances may justify the expense more than small portfolios.

Borrowing against Bitcoin: a tax workaround with real risk

The article also covers borrowing strategies that aim to avoid a taxable sale-borrowing against Bitcoin rather than liquidating it. This approach, it notes, has long been used by wealthy asset owners. In Australia, the piece references lenders such as BlockEarner, Veild, and Swyftx that allow borrowers to use BTC as collateral.

Andrea Yuen suggests the concept can be broadened beyond ultra-wealthy investors, but the practical risk profile is central to the discussion. Borrowers face high interest rates, relatively short terms (the article cites 12 months as typical), and the possibility of liquidation if collateral value falls. The article also states that borrowers may not be able to borrow against the full value of their BTC; for example, it says Swyftx's loan-to-value ratio is around 40%.

Simpson is quoted as not recommending the strategy for investors who are already heavily exposed to crypto without sufficient capital buffers. He frames borrowing as a leveraged bet on price direction and warns that it is risky for those who don't understand what could happen during downturns.

The article adds an important caution: in certain circumstances, borrowing itself could trigger CGT events. It gives a DeFi example involving depositing ETH on Aave, where it can be swapped to WETH automatically, creating taxable activity; it states that withdrawing can create another taxable event. It also notes that borrowing from centralized lenders may still be unclear from an Australian Taxation Office (ATO) perspective, and that the ATO has not clarified whether some scenarios are taxable.

As reported, Swyftx says it has no private ruling and instructs clients to seek tax advice, while BlockEarner did not respond to a request for comment. The article claims Veild is the only Australian provider with a private ruling stating its product is not a taxable event.

Overall, the article frames crypto-backed lending less as a safe tax strategy and more as a complex tool suited to investors who can manage leverage and downside volatility. It even notes that Bitcoin's drawdown over the past year would have made margin calls more likely for borrowers who opened positions during weaker periods.

What to watch before the deadline

With the new CGT framework scheduled to begin on July 1, 2027, Australian holders should focus on how their expected realization timing, holding horizon, and income tax bracket interact with the loss of the 50% discount. Just as importantly, investors considering SMSFs or borrowing should pay close attention to compliance costs, liquidity limits, and whether any borrowing structure could create taxable events under ATO interpretations-issues that remain a moving target as guidance evolves.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.