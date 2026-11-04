Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus Inc. Announce Results For Topicus Inc. For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at.

Q3 2026 Headlines:



Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €445.1 million compared to €387.9 million in Q3 2025.

Net income increased to €46.5 million (€0.34 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss of €120.9 million (€0.94 on a diluted net loss per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.1 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €17.0 million resulting in total consideration of €64.0 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €1.1 million to €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 2%. Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 16%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was €445.1 million, an increase of 15%, or €57.2 million, compared to €387.9 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026 total revenues were €1,318.0 million, an increase of 18%, or €202.5 million, compared to €1,115.5 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and nine-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased €167.5 million to €46.5 million compared to negative €120.9 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.34 in the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net loss of €0.94 for the same period in 2025. The net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is primarily the result of a €221.7 million expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During Q3 2025, the Company also recorded income of €60.7 million associated with mark to market adjustments on derivatives related to the Company's binding agreement to acquire a further interest in Asseco. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 net income increased €158.2 million to €148.9 million compared to negative €9.3 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to negative €0.09 for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, CFO were €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 2%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, CFO increased €10.2 million to €315.2 million compared to €304.9 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 3%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 16%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased €31.7 million to €199.1 million compared to €167.5 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 19%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

