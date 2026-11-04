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Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus Inc. Announce Results For Topicus Inc. For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-11-04 05:16:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the“Company”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at.

Q3 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €445.1 million compared to €387.9 million in Q3 2025.
  • Net income increased to €46.5 million (€0.34 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss of €120.9 million (€0.94 on a diluted net loss per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.1 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €17.0 million resulting in total consideration of €64.0 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €1.1 million to €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 2%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million in Q3 2025 representing a decrease of 16%.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was €445.1 million, an increase of 15%, or €57.2 million, compared to €387.9 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the first nine months of 2026 total revenues were €1,318.0 million, an increase of 18%, or €202.5 million, compared to €1,115.5 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and nine-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased €167.5 million to €46.5 million compared to negative €120.9 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.34 in the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net loss of €0.94 for the same period in 2025. The net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 is primarily the result of a €221.7 million expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During Q3 2025, the Company also recorded income of €60.7 million associated with mark to market adjustments on derivatives related to the Company's binding agreement to acquire a further interest in Asseco. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 net income increased €158.2 million to €148.9 million compared to negative €9.3 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to negative €0.09 for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, CFO were €47.4 million compared to €48.4 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 2%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, CFO increased €10.2 million to €315.2 million compared to €304.9 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 3%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S decreased €3.5 million to €18.8 million compared to €22.3 million for the same period in 2025 representing a decrease of 16%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased €31.7 million to €199.1 million compared to €167.5 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 19%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:


Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
(€ in millions) (€ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities 47.4 48.4 315.2 304.9
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.8) (0.8) (2.5) (2.2)
Interest paid on other facilities (4.8) (2.9) (18.8) (11.9)
Credit facility transaction costs (0.0) (0.2) (0.3) (3.5)
Payments of lease obligations (8.9) (7.8) (25.9) (21.8)
Property and equipment purchased (3.4) (1.7) (9.7) (8.3)
Interest and dividends received 2.3 (0.4) 62.1 8.2
31.7 34.7 319.9 265.4
Less amount attributable to
non-controlling interests (12.9) (12.4) (120.8) (98.0)
Free cash flow available to shareholders 18.8 22.3 199.1 167.5
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
...

S OURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash 342,391 326,686
Accounts receivable 192,304 175,613
Unbilled revenue 76,974 53,909
Inventories 8,452 7,057
Other assets 88,445 67,969
708,566 631,234
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment 29,610 27,343
Right of use assets 87,868 96,656
Deferred income taxes 22,541 23,494
Investments in associates 484,632 515,368
Other assets 18,872 17,790
Intangible assets 1,223,776 1,201,287
1,867,297 1,881,939
Total assets 2,575,863 2,513,173
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 127,226 345,324
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 369,509 365,229
Deferred revenue 295,058 207,140
Provisions 3,498 3,548
Acquisition holdback payables 28,052 23,740
Lease obligations 30,845 30,915
Income taxes payable 36,955 39,201
891,143 1,015,098
Non-current liabilities:
Term and other loans 352,467 347,218
Deferred income taxes 190,575 188,313
Acquisition holdback payables 49,232 40,133
Lease obligations 59,055 67,436
Other liabilities 100,335 73,166
751,663 716,266
Total liabilities 1,642,806 1,731,363
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock 39,412 39,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 129,909 124,611
Retained earnings 406,793 309,801
Non-controlling interests 356,943 307,985
933,057 781,810
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,575,863 2,513,173


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenue
License 11,460 8,894 32,832 28,726
Professional services 94,859 94,545 291,926 265,068
Hardware and other 13,018 6,875 34,112 22,665
Maintenance and other recurring 325,755 277,574 959,162 799,056
445,092 387,888 1,318,032 1,115,515
Expenses
Staff 230,040 205,209 704,956 609,133
Hardware 8,099 4,032 19,286 12,810
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 41,085 34,723 118,961 95,220
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 18,682 15,454 56,056 45,746
Professional fees 6,411 6,150 22,536 20,892
Other, net 7,078 8,514 23,641 25,396
Depreciation 11,953 10,890 35,326 30,243
Amortization of intangible assets 47,791 43,429 138,449 119,574
371,139 328,402 1,119,210 959,014
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets (0 ) 7 25 7
Bargain purchase (gain) (53 ) - (53 ) (154 )
Finance and other (income) expenses 8,203 (62,035 ) 8,901 (76,511 )
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (5,049 ) 496 (24,260 ) 475
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities - - - (32,789 )
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost - 221,748 - 221,748
Finance costs 11,397 9,175 30,314 21,939
14,498 169,392 14,927 134,716
Income (loss) before income taxes 59,456 (109,905 ) 183,896 21,786
Current income tax expense (recovery) 19,759 18,921 62,824 56,407
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,816 ) (7,887 ) (27,830 ) (25,293 )
Income tax expense (recovery) 12,943 11,035 34,994 31,113
Net income (loss) 46,513 (120,940 ) 148,902 (9,328 )
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 28,718 (78,192 ) 93,066 (7,523 )
Non-controlling interests 17,795 (42,748 ) 55,835 (1,805 )
Net income (loss) 46,513 (120,940 ) 148,902 (9,328 )
Weighted average shares
Basic shares outstanding 83,702,570 83,338,874 83,485,101 83,169,753
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus
Basic 0.34 (0.94 ) 1.11 (0.09 )
Diluted 0.34 (0.94 ) 1.11 (0.09 )


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net income (loss) 46,513 (120,940 ) 148,902 (9,328 )
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,910 (913 ) 7,989 (9,288 )
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - (4,374 ) - 188,959
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 1,910 (5,287 ) 7,989 179,671
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 48,423 (126,227 ) 156,890 170,343
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 1,378 (3,288 ) 5,298 116,796
Non-controlling interests 532 (1,998 ) 2,691 62,875
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,910 (5,287 ) 7,989 179,671
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 30,096 (81,481 ) 98,364 109,274
Non-controlling interests 18,327 (44,746 ) 58,526 61,070
Total comprehensive income (loss) 48,423 (126,227 ) 156,890 170,343


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
Capital Stock Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2026 39,412 124,611 309,801 473,825 307,985 781,810
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss) - - 93,066 93,066 55,835 148,902
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 5,298 - 5,298 2,691 7,989
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
for the period - 5,298 - 5,298 2,691 7,989
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 5,298 93,066 98,364 58,526 156,890
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (533 ) (533 ) (212 ) (745 )
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling
interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus		 - - 4,458 4,458 (4,458 ) -
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (4,898 ) (4,898 )
Balance at September 30, 2026 39,412 129,909 406,793 576,114 356,943 933,057


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Nine months ended September 30, 2025
Capital Stock Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss) - - (7,523 ) (7,523 ) (1,805 ) (9,328 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from
foreign operations and other, net of income tax and
changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 116,796 - 116,796 62,875 179,671
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 116,796 - 116,796 62,875 179,671
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 116,796 (7,523 ) 109,274 61,070 170,343
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - 34 5 38 60 98
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 1,633 1,633 (1,633 ) -
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (3,350 ) (3,350 )
Balance at September 30, 2025 39,412 122,414 260,396 422,222 276,266 698,488


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss) 46,513 (120,940 ) 148,902 (9,328 )
Adjustments for:
Depreciation 11,953 10,890 35,326 30,243
Amortization of intangible assets 47,791 43,429 138,449 119,574
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets (0 ) 7 25 7
Bargain purchase (gain) (53 ) - (53 ) (154 )
Finance and other expenses (income) 8,203 (62,035 ) 8,901 (76,511 )
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (5,049 ) 496 (24,260 ) 475
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities - - - (32,789 )
Finance costs 11,397 9,175 30,314 21,939
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost - 221,748 - 221,748
Income tax expense (recovery) 12,943 11,035 34,994 31,113
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations (69,827 ) (51,340 ) 1,465 41,619
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI - - - (1,659 )
Income taxes (paid) received (16,499 ) (14,019 ) (58,876 ) (41,330 )
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 47,372 48,446 315,186 304,949
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations (817 ) (807 ) (2,546 ) (2,188 )
Interest paid on other facilities (4,834 ) (2,881 ) (18,834 ) (11,896 )
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 10,000 257,000 (215,000 ) 172,000
Proceeds from issuance of Loan - - - 200,000
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 2,894 4,262 10,394 117,672
Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 27,793 (83 ) 23,857 (83 )
Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group - (287 ) - (287 )
Repayments of term and other loans (1,481 ) (2,066 ) (11,775 ) (16,177 )
Credit facility transaction costs (25 ) (190 ) (337 ) (3,468 )
Payments of lease obligations (8,861 ) (7,805 ) (25,915 ) (21,810 )
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (1,718 ) (4,898 ) (3,350 )
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 24,669 245,426 (245,054 ) 430,414
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses (47,052 ) (11,437 ) (93,303 ) (261,095 )
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 1,332 2,338 9,654 31,075
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (5,808 ) (8,906 ) (22,160 ) (18,139 )
Purchases of other investments (750 ) - (1,021 ) -
Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. - - - (167,977 )
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash (477 ) (246,775 ) (2,016 ) (246,857 )
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 2,299 (376 ) 62,094 8,181
Property and equipment purchased (3,407 ) (1,653 ) (9,747 ) (8,319 )
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (53,863 ) (266,810 ) (56,500 ) (663,131 )
Effect of foreign currency on
cash and cash equivalents 944 (256 ) 2,072 (2,328 )
Increase (decrease) in cash 19,122 26,807 15,704 69,904
Cash, beginning of period 323,269 249,254 326,686 206,157
Cash, end of period 342,391 276,061 342,391 276,061



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