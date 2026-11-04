North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
|Key measures
|Current Outlook
|Previous Outlook
|Combined revenue(i)
|$1.7 - $1.8B
|$1.6 - $1.8B
|Adjusted EBITDA(i)
|$370 - $400M
|$380 - $420M
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
“We are raising our full-year combined revenue outlook range to $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, while tightening our adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $370 million to $400 million to reflect a slower pace of earnings improvement than anticipated," said Jason Veenstra, Chief Financial Officer of NACG. "Our $3.2 billion contractual backlog supports the revised outlook, and we expect fourth-quarter improvement from the continued ramp-up of IMC, stronger Australian margins, increased oil sands utilization, and Nuna's fleet expansion in Nunavut. Delivering the $385 million adjusted EBITDA midpoint will require disciplined execution, with our focus on translating the operating opportunities into improved profitability.”
Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|413,276
|$
|317,248
|$
|1,133,458
|$
|978,715
|Cost of sales
|299,943
|218,033
|818,437
|690,554
|Depreciation and amortization
|66,247
|49,858
|183,498
|166,173
|Gross profit
|$
|47,086
|$
|49,357
|$
|131,523
|$
|121,988
|Gross profit margin(i)
|11.4
|%
|15.6
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.5
|%
|Total combined revenue(i)
|438,088
|390,777
|1,316,693
|1,152,569
|Combined gross profit (i)
|$
|51,562
|$
|56,780
|$
|157,327
|$
|132,771
|Combined gross profit margin(i)
|11.8
|%
|14.5
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.5
|%
|Operating (loss) income
|(6,048
|)
|35,747
|36,374
|89,118
|Interest expense, net
|21,288
|15,265
|56,858
|42,904
|Net (loss) income
|(24,188
|)
|17,296
|(9,258
|)
|33,709
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|(20,345
|)
|28,449
|29,552
|44,781
|Adjusted EBITDA(i)
|100,079
|99,039
|293,018
|278,928
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)
|22.8
|%
|25.3
|%
|22.3
|%
|24.2
|%
|Free cash flow(i)
|(28,311
|)
|45,670
|(1,037
|)
|3,719
|Per share information
|Basic net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.17
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.11
|Adjusted EPS(i)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.21
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, tomorrow, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Alberta Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call can be accessed by dialing:
Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID: 01529
A replay will be available through December 5, 2026, by dialing:
Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264
Conference ID: 01529
Playback Passcode: 01529#
A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the Company's website at
The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:
:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=E582BB87-8979-40FE-9234-16CF120608AA&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fnacg.ca%2F
A replay will be available until December 5, 2026, using the link provided.
About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.
For further information contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 960.7171
...
Basis of Presentation
We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2026 Q3 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections, which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.
Forward-Looking Information
The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include guidance with respect to financial metrics provided in our outlook for 2026.
The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG's control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at or on the CSA website at and on our company website at.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures that may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage, and liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer's GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer's financial statements. A "non-GAAP ratio" is a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar expression that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A "supplementary financial measure" is a financial measure disclosed, or intended to be disclosed, on a periodic basis to depict historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that does not fall within the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios we present include, "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "backlog", "capital additions", "capital expenditures, net", "capital inventory", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash related interest expense", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined backlog", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "equity method investment backlog", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "growth capital", "growth spending", "invested capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior-secured debt", "share of affiliate and joint venture capital additions", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". We also use supplementary financial measures such as "gross profit margin" and "total net working capital (excluding cash and current portion of long-term debt)" in our MD&A. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined under "Financial Measures" in our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on EDGAR on the SEC website at or on the CSA website at and on our company website at.
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(24,188
|)
|$
|17,296
|$
|(9,258
|)
|$
|33,709
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)
|970
|(156
|)
|3,838
|(2,600
|)
|Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets
|716
|239
|716
|239
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|2,326
|740
|3,586
|(344
|)
|Equity investment (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(69
|)
|(44
|)
|(165
|)
|113
|Equity investment loss on legacy project
|49,852
|-
|49,852
|-
|Equity investment loss on derivative financial instruments
|236
|855
|1,036
|2,766
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(1,007
|)
|845
|482
|689
|Change in FV of contingent obligations - estimate adjustments
|(20,029
|)
|(2,771
|)
|(36,405
|)
|(21,573
|)
|Loss on derivative financial instruments
|1,434
|1,684
|2,184
|9,346
|IMC economic benefit - net income
|-
|-
|2,307
|-
|IMC acquisition and integration costs
|872
|-
|3,983
|-
|Canadian organizational realignment costs
|450
|-
|6,200
|-
|Depreciation expense relating to early component failures
|-
|-
|-
|4,274
|Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,640
|Tax effect of the above items
|(4,973
|)
|926
|(3,145
|)
|6,663
|Adjusted net earnings(i)
|$
|6,590
|$
|19,614
|$
|25,211
|$
|34,922
|Adjustments:
|Tax effect of the above items
|4,973
|(926
|)
|3,145
|(6,663
|)
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(3,355
|)
|6,229
|4,684
|16,244
|Equity investment EBIT(i)
|(17,661
|)
|5,734
|(11,963
|)
|3,830
|Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures
|18,144
|(5,232
|)
|13,275
|(3,382
|)
|Change in FV of contingent obligations - interest accretion
|658
|3,276
|5,036
|11,870
|IMC economic benefit - interest and tax expense
|-
|-
|1,737
|-
|Interest expense, net
|21,288
|15,265
|56,858
|42,904
|Adjusted EBIT (i)
|$
|30,637
|$
|43,960
|$
|97,983
|$
|99,725
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization of non-acquisition related intangible assets
|65,531
|49,619
|182,782
|165,934
|Equity investment depreciation and amortization
|3,911
|5,460
|10,492
|17,543
|IMC economic benefit - depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|4,832
|-
|Write-down expense relating to Canadian organizational realignment costs
|-
|-
|(3,071
|)
|-
|Depreciation expense relating to early component failures
|-
|-
|-
|(4,274
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (i)
|$
|100,079
|$
|99,039
|$
|293,018
|$
|278,928
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (i)(ii)
|22.8
|%
|25.3
|%
|22.3
|%
|24.2
|%
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.
Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Equity (loss) earnings in affiliates and joint ventures
|$
|(18,144
|)
|$
|5,232
|$
|(13,275
|)
|$
|3,382
|Adjustments:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(66
|)
|431
|(159
|)
|223
|Interest expense, net
|549
|71
|1,471
|225
|Equity investment EBIT (i)
|$
|(17,661
|)
|$
|5,734
|$
|(11,963
|)
|$
|3,830
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements
|$
|413,276
|$
|317,248
|$
|1,133,458
|$
|978,715
|Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|92,679
|134,946
|308,122
|392,686
|IMC economic benefit - revenue
|-
|-
|70,096
|-
|Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue
|(67,867
|)
|(61,417
|)
|(194,983
|)
|(218,832
|)
|Total combined revenue (i)
|$
|438,088
|$
|390,777
|$
|1,316,693
|$
|1,152,569
(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements
|$
|47,086
|$
|49,357
|$
|131,523
|$
|121,988
|Share of gross (loss) profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|(45,376
|)
|7,423
|(34,980
|)
|10,783
|IMC economic benefit - gross profit(ii)
|-
|-
|10,932
|-
|Equity investment loss on legacy project
|49,852
|-
|49,852
|-
|Combined gross profit(i)
|$
|51,562
|$
|56,780
|$
|157,327
|$
|132,771
|Combined gross profit margin(i)
|11.8
|%
|14.5
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.5
|%
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii) Certain prior period costs within the Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.
Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(24,188
|)
|$
|17,296
|$
|(9,258
|)
|$
|33,709
|Interest from convertible debentures (after tax)
|-
|624
|-
|2,352
|Diluted net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|$
|(24,188
|)
|$
|17,920
|$
|(9,258
|)
|$
|36,061
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|6,590
|$
|19,614
|$
|25,211
|$
|34,922
|Weighted-average number of common shares
|26,772,517
|29,166,135
|27,151,499
|28,798,450
|Weighted-average number of diluted shares
|26,772,517
|32,283,751
|27,151,499
|32,588,696
|Basic net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.17
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.11
|Adjusted EPS(i)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.21
(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Net Debt
|(dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Credit Facility(i)
|$
|180,000
|$
|174,156
|Equipment financing(i)
|440,104
|309,238
|Mortgage(i)
|26,079
|26,742
|Senior-secured debt (ii)
|646,183
|510,136
|Senior unsecured notes
|550,000
|350,000
|Contingent obligations(i)
|38,478
|63,453
|Convertible debentures(i)
|-
|55,000
|Cash
|(111,657
|)
|(100,128
|)
|Net debt (ii)
|$
|1,123,004
|$
|878,461
(i)Includes current portion.
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Free Cash Flow
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Per the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|47,166
|$
|91,824
|$
|167,897
|$
|207,916
|Cash used in investing activities
|(99,190
|)
|(65,862
|)
|(280,151
|)
|(231,466
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash
|(154
|)
|2,278
|6,504
|2,118
|$
|(52,178
|)
|$
|28,240
|$
|(105,750
|)
|$
|(21,432
|)
|Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above:
|Acquisition of IMC(i)
|-
|-
|37,535
|-
|Acquisition costs
|1,620
|-
|3,826
|-
|Growth capital additions(ii)
|30,827
|23,275
|95,804
|75,804
|Capital additions financed by leases(ii)
|(8,580
|)
|(5,845
|)
|(32,452
|)
|(50,653
|)
|Free cash flow (ii)
|$
|(28,311
|)
|$
|45,670
|$
|(1,037
|)
|$
|3,719
(i)Acquisition of IMC is the purchase price less cash acquired
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|111,657
|$
|100,128
|Accounts receivable
|217,458
|148,928
|Contract assets
|44,607
|30,472
|Inventories
|92,461
|75,660
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|11,788
|6,925
|Assets held for sale
|953
|107
|478,924
|362,220
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $691,557 (December 31, 2025 – $582,892)
|1,605,520
|1,358,852
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,858
|10,734
|Investments in affiliates and joint ventures
|61,970
|70,416
|Intangible assets
|22,373
|12,333
|Other assets
|30,071
|5,198
|Total assets
|$
|2,223,716
|$
|1,819,753
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|219,605
|$
|102,054
|Accrued liabilities
|98,267
|89,308
|Contract liabilities
|7,471
|22,848
|Current portion of long-term debt
|147,951
|160,557
|Current portion of contingent obligations
|18,357
|34,597
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|2,291
|1,495
|493,942
|410,859
|Long-term debt
|1,040,022
|749,829
|Contingent obligations
|20,121
|28,856
|Operating lease liabilities
|22,982
|9,698
|Other long-term obligations
|21,848
|22,607
|Deferred tax liabilities
|172,374
|141,283
|1,771,289
|1,363,132
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – September 30, 2026 - 27,435,462 (December 31, 2025 – 28,821,481))
|270,419
|282,957
|Treasury shares (September 30, 2026 - 796,568 (December 31, 2025 - 871,244))
|(13,827
|)
|(14,993
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|2,807
|Retained earnings
|147,638
|176,463
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|48,197
|9,387
|Shareholders' equity
|452,427
|456,621
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,223,716
|$
|1,819,753
Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|413,276
|$
|317,248
|$
|1,133,458
|$
|978,715
|Cost of sales
|299,943
|218,033
|818,437
|690,554
|Depreciation and amortization
|66,247
|49,858
|183,498
|166,173
|Gross profit
|47,086
|49,357
|131,523
|121,988
|General and administrative expenses
|50,808
|12,870
|91,563
|33,214
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|2,326
|740
|3,586
|(344
|)
|Operating (loss) income
|(6,048
|)
|35,747
|36,374
|89,118
|Interest expense, net
|21,288
|15,265
|56,858
|42,904
|Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures
|18,144
|(5,232
|)
|13,275
|(3,382
|)
|Loss on derivative financial instruments
|1,434
|1,684
|2,184
|9,346
|Change in fair value of contingent obligations
|(19,371
|)
|505
|(31,369
|)
|(9,703
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(27,543
|)
|23,525
|(4,574
|)
|49,953
|Current income tax (benefit) expense
|(10,177
|)
|206
|(10,838
|)
|2,781
|Deferred income tax expense
|6,822
|6,023
|15,522
|13,463
|Net (loss) income
|(24,188
|)
|17,296
|(9,258
|)
|33,709
|Other comprehensive income
|Unrealized foreign currency translation gain
|(3,843
|)
|(11,153
|)
|(38,810
|)
|(11,072
|)
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(20,345
|)
|$
|28,449
|$
|29,552
|$
|44,781
|Per share information
|Basic net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.17
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|1.11
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